Devil Hunter division guide

Learn the ropes of Devil Hunter’s divisions, what they do, and how to switch with this handy guide to Public Safety’s bureaucracy.

Devil Hunter division: A bald Roblox character in a PT shirt standing in the lab with a katana on their back
Commitment to the work of your Devil Hunter division is essential to succeed at Public Safety, which is why you need to know everything about how it works. Divisions are the core of the organization, so keep reading to find out what each one does, which is the best division, and how to switch if you're not feeling your current role.

Here's everything in our Devil Hunter division guide:

What are Devil Hunter divisions?

Devil Hunter divisions are part of the hierarchical structure of Public Safety. Each division has its own captain and specialties, increasing in difficulty as you progress through the divisions. This structured progression is one of the benefits of joining Public Safety rather than the Private Sector, and is better suited to beginners.

Should I choose Public Safety or the Private Sector?

While there are pros and cons to both Public Safety and Private Sector Devil hunting, if you're a beginner, you should choose Public Safety. The division system provides a linear progression system, clear guidelines, and salary and benefits. Sure, it's less freeing than working for yourself, and you have to adhere to the dress code, but you're guaranteed a wage rather than relying on bounties.

Devil Hunter division: A character choosing a Devil Hunter division in the main lobby with a PT logo in the top right corner

Every Devil Hunter division and what they do

There are six Devil Hunter divisions in Public Safety. Whilst all divisions handle devils in one way or another, the higher divisions deal with larger-scale threats.

Here are the key details about every Devil Hunter division:

Division Captain Specialty Core missions
Division 1 Renji Takeda Direct Devil Extermination
  • Street patrol
  • Basic cleanup
  • Civilian protection
Division 2 Dr. Ayaka Mori Technological advancement and creation of devil weapons
  • Sector lockdown
  • Mid-tier Devil removal
  • Environmental control
Division 3 Yurei Oda High-value target elimination
  • Rapid emergency intervention
  • Devil outbreak response
  • PvP bounties
Division 4 Kaoru Nishima Mission execution and operational discipline
  • High-risk experimental combat
  • Fiend integration
  • Hybrid testing
Division 5 Sana Extreme measures and risk-taking
  • Lord-level entity combat
  • Crafting and buying tasks
  • Strategic operations
Division 6 Izan Yumei Contract mastery and handling powerful devils
  • Global disaster containment
  • Extinction-level threats
  • World events

Which is the best Devil Hunter division?

Unsurprisingly, Division 6 is the best Devil Hunter division. Joining this division gets you access to world events for high stat scaling in the endgame, and lets you survive extinction-level events that no other division member would. That being said, you should try out some lower divisions before diving straight into Division 6 due to its high difficulty.

How do I change my Devil Hunter division?

Once you've chosen a division, you cannot change without performing a wipe. Luckily, we have a handy Devil Hunter how to wipe guide that tells you exactly how to initiate this process.

