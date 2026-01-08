Devil Hunter Dorian Graves location and quest guide

If you're looking for a Devil Hunter Dorian Graves guide, we've got you covered. This is one of the game's most important NPCs, as you can't access the black market without completing his quests. So, we've detailed where to find him, a level recommendation for taking on his related missions, and more.

While you're here, be sure to grab some in-game freebies with our Devil Hunter codes guide. That way, when you finally unlock the black market, you'll have plenty of yen to spend on items and weapons.

Devil Hunter Dorian Graves location

If you're trying to track down Dorian Graves in Devil Hunter, just follow these simple instructions:

Step outside the headquarters building

Go right

Look for an older-looking character sitting on a bench

Interact with the character to meet Dorian Graves

Devil Hunter Dorian Graves quests walkthrough

Devil Hunter's Dorian Graves dishes out three quests, and you need to complete all of them to unlock the black market. We'd recommend making sure you're at least level ten before taking them on, but there aren't any limitations to starting the quest outside of completing the tutorial. Keep reading for the details on how to take on each mission once you've found Graves.

Quest one: The Gravekeeper's Request

Quest objective: Collect ten ghost devil essences

Accept the quest from Dorian Graves Go to the cemetery grounds Kill ten ghost devils to earn ten ghost devil essences Return to Dorian Graves and hand over the requested items

Rewards: 25k yen

Quest two: Unfinished Business

Quest objective: Defeat the vengeful spirit boss

Accept the quest from Dorian Graves Go to the old crypt (as indicated on the map) Step into the glowing circle Beat the boss and pick up the Spirit's Locket Return to Dorian Graves and hand over the locket.

Rewards: 50k yen and ghost contract chance boost

Quest three: The Black Market Connection

Quest objective: Deliver the Spirit's Locket

Accept the quest and receive a package and coordinates from Dorian Graves Head to Chinatown Search the back alleys for an open garage Approach the Broker NPC and interact with him to hand over the package Return to Dorian Graves

Rewards: 100k yen, black market access, and 'Gravekeeper's Friend' title (with 25% chance for ghost devil contract)

Is the Devil Hunter Dorian Graves quest worth it?

Yes, the Devil Hunter Dorian Graves quest line is worth it, even if just for black market access. Still, it also helps that you can earn a total of 160k yen from completing all three quests, and they're quite easy to finish.