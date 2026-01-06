Devil Hunter fiend guide

If Power, Beam, and Galgali are among your favorite Chainsaw Man characters, you probably want to become a Devil Hunter fiend, and we're here to make sure that happens. Fiends are devils that overtake human corpses, and it's fair to say that some of them are very powerful, so let's get into everything you need to know about them, from the types available and their abilities to how you become one.

For additional help, make sure you check out our Devil Hunter codes guide, because you need all the freebies you can get as you battle against devils - they won't go down without a fight, as we're sure you know.

Here's everything you need to know about Devil Hunter fiends:

What is a Devil Hunter fiend?

As we briefly touched on, fiends are devils that possess a human corpse, and, in Devil Hunter, this allows you to gain some unique abilities. While you don't have the same raw power as pure devils, you get regeneration, tactical flexibility, and better social integration.

All Devil Hunter fiends

Below is a list of the available fiends in Devil Hunter, along with the abilities that they have:

Blood Blood Hammer Blood Spikes Blood Gulp (passive)

Angel Materlialize Materialize: Spear Year Drain

Shark Dive Jaws Maul

Nail Strike Nail Impalement Nail Bounce

Snake Venom Strike Constrict Toxic Field

Fox Kon (Fox summon) Fox Swipe Swift Movement

Future Future Sight Time Slow Zone Evasion Compensation



All Devil Hunter Fiend talents

While you can only become a few specific fiends to play as, you can get many talents through defeating other Devils, and in the table below, we list what those skills are, along with how to obtain them:

Ability How to obtain Borrowed Life Eat the brain of the Zombie Devil Corrosive Touch Eat the finger of the Sea Cucumber Devil Ghostwalk Eat the arm of the Ghost Devil Life Leech Eat the appendages of the Leech Devil Mold Eruption Eat the flesh of the Mold Devil Predator's Angle Eat the arm of the Mantis Devil Razorfin Eat the appendages of the Fish Devil Revive Sprout Eat the seed of the Tomato Devil Rupturing Cry Eat the appendages of the Bat Devil Stone Skin Eat the appendages of the Stone Devil Tongue Snatch Eat the tongue of the Frog Devil

How do I become a Devil Hunter fiend?

There are a few steps you need to take to become a fiend, and it all starts with obtaining a surgery kit, which you can pick up from the Black Market merchant for between 5k and 10k yen. The surgery kit allows you to collect devil organs, so you can now extract devil hearts, eyes, arms, and flesh from the corpses of the devils you defeat during invasion missions. However, you must defeat 25 of the devil who's abilities you are after before you have a chance of the organs dropping, so this can take some time.

After you have everything you need, you must go to a Devil Shrine, which you can find in remote map locations. Once at a shrine, you need to sacrifice the organs you harvested from the devils, which triggers your transformation into a fiend. It's worth noting that becoming a fiend comes with a permanent sacrifice. For example, if you become a Fox fiend by giving four hearts, one uncommon flesh, and four eyes, you then have to sacrifice vision in your right eye, which leads to a permanent drop in accuracy.

What is the Devil Hunter fear system?

The fear system is crucial for fiends, as it determines how powerful you are. There are five ranks, each one offering more benefits to help you grow stronger. Below are the rankings, the levels that fall under them, and the benefits they offer:

Rank Level Tier Unlocks One One to 20 Beginner Basic fiend abilities Two 21 to 40 Intermediate Enhanced damage and your first talent slot Three 41 to 60 Advanced Improved skills and your second talent slot Four 61 to 80 Expert Ultimate ability preview and your third talent slot Five 81 to 100 Master Unlocks all talents and makes your awakening available

There are numerous ways to increase your fear value, including:

Publicly executing hunters

Causing chaos during world events

Destroying the city

Killing innocent NPCs

As a fiend, you ideally want to get to level 100 in rank five, as that's when you can awaken, which comes with some impressive boosts for fiends in combat:

A 50% increase in attack power

Resets all skill cooldowns

Unlocks your ultimate ability

An extra 40% defense

Gives you a different appearance (for example, you get blood armor as the Blood Fiend)

However, there are activation requirements before you can activate your awakening, and they are as follows:

Land critical hits

Fill your surge meter to 100%

Land perfect parries and dodges

Is it worth becoming a Devil Hunter fiend?

Yes, it's absolutely worth the effort to become a fiend in Devil Hunter, as they can excel in both PvE and PvP. When playing against other players, you can easily punish them by doing a long wind-up, forcing them to dodge, only for you to flip the script through the tracking abilities that some fiends, such as Future, have. In contrast, other types, like Snake, can spit poison in the blind spot of your opponent, forcing them to fight with the camera as well as you.

As for PvE, fiends are very effective at breaking the posture bar of bosses, opening up to some quick attacks, while also having access to some powerful AoE abilities that help you to clear out hordes of enemies. Plus, if you use a type like Blood, you can even get some health back through Blood Gulp.