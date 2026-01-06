How to get the Devil Hunter Fox Devil contract

Struggling to find the Devil Hunter Fox Devil contract location? We’ve got you. Our guide goes over where it’s located and what it does.

Devil Hunter Fox Devil - artwork of Denji from Chainsaw Man
Trying to get the rare Devil Hunter Fox Devil contract? We thought so - here's exactly where to find the NPC and the associated shrine, what to offer as sacrifice, and how the contract works as you use it and its skills.

How do I get the Devil Hunter Fox Devil contract?

To get the contract, you need to find the NPC that gatekeeps the shrine holding the Fox Devil. He's called Keeper Renji and is found down an alleyway marked with red and yellow stickers. The beginning of this video by yelixo shows exact directions on how to find the Fox Devil's NPC if you need a hand.

Talk to Renji, and then offer your sacrifice of body parts - we recommend eyes and flesh. The Fox Devil won't accept your sacrifice if you're not high enough level; you need to be at least Junior Hunter rank in order to get the contract. Once you get it, you can fail it, and the Fox Devil will kill you.

The Devil Hunter Fox Devil's keeper NPC

What is the Fox Devil contract?

If you're a fan of Chainsaw Man, you'll already know what a contract is. For those unsure, it's an agreement between a player (the hunter) and a devil entity. This allows the hunter to make use of the devil's powers. Think of Aki using the Kon ability in the show, where a giant white fox comes out of nowhere to attack.

How do I use the Fox Devil contract?

Once you're tied into a binding contract with the Fox Devil, you can use its powers as your own. You get to use the same Kon skill as Aki from the show, which is pretty neat.

Using it summons the Fox Devil, which bites target enemies and the area. It has a large range and excels at clearing groups of enemies at once. As for which weapon to use it with, we recommend a medium-class item like the katana.

