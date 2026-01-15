Devil Hunter guide - tips and tricks to help you get started

If you're after some tips and tricks, you're in the right place, as our Devil Hunter guide is perfect for beginners or even veterans who want a second opinion before they lock in. Here, we go over all of the basics, helping you get to grips with the Roblox game, along with advice on how you can get the strongest start.

Our first bit of advice is to familiarize yourself with our Devil Hunter codes guide, as you can get some valuable freebies that can be a huge help to you. We also recommend you check out our Devil Hunter tier list, where you can learn what the best contracts, fiends, and hybrids are.

Here's all of our Devil Hunter tips:

Start as a human

When you start the game, you get to choose between being a Devil Hunter fiend or a human. While it's tempting to select fiend, particularly if your favorite Chainsaw Man characters are Power and Beam, it's better to start your adventure as a human.

Yes, fiends are powerful and are absolutely worth considering, but you can become a fiend later on if you wish. This is your one chance to be a human, and while fiends can regenerate health and hit like a freight train, they lack the ability to form Devil Hunter contracts. Humans are the only ones who can make a deal with Devil Hunter devils, resulting in you getting some very powerful skills.

The second you become a fiend or a Devil Hunter hybrid, you lose the ability to form new contracts, so it's best to start as a human and get all of the powers that you want before transitioning into another race.

Speak with Kintoki

To get things rolling, you need to speak with Kintoki when you spawn into the game, which sets you on a path of missions that serve as the tutorial of the game and allow you to choose which Devil Hunter division you belong to. These missions teach you all of the basics and help you get the Devil Hunter surgery kit, an essential item that's crucial to securing contracts and completing transformations into fiends and hybrids - check out our guide to get a full rundown on how to get it and use it.

Choose Public Safety instead of the Private Sector

If you're new to the game, we recommend joining Public Safety instead of the Private Sector, as it offers a clear linear progression, specific benefits, a steady salary, and guidelines. The Private Sector is more for established players who already know how everything works.

As for which division you should choose, Division 1 lets you ease yourself in, focusing on missions that don't throw you in at the deep end. However, while we don't think there's a wrong answer (beyond starting with Division 6 and Division 4, as their missions are pretty challenging), we recommend Division 5 as your first stop, because you can get missions that revolve around collecting and crafting items, meaning you can climb the ranks and rake in that precious EXP much faster.

Choose your weapon

There are plenty of Devil Hunter weapons you can choose from as you progress through the game, but at the beginning, you only get four choices:

Kitchen knife - light weapon

- light weapon Katana - medium weapon

- medium weapon 1911 - firearm

- firearm Broad axe - heavy weapon

While the broad axe is arguably the best for later in the game, by the time you get to that point, you can access many other weapons that you may prefer. Instead, we suggest you pick the katana as your first weapon, due to the range it offers and its balance in combat. We highly advise against going for a 1911, unless you're sure you just want to attack at range.

How missions work

Missions are one of the core gameplay mechanics in Devil Hunter, and there are various types of missions you can embark on:

Cleanup duty - you clean up the mess another squad leaves behind after a successful hunt

- you clean up the mess another squad leaves behind after a successful hunt Hold the line - you need to fight against devils while waiting for reinforcements to arrive

- you need to fight against devils while waiting for reinforcements to arrive Aftermath detail - You must head into a battle zone to eliminate any remaining threats, save victims, and make the location safe again

Every time you complete a mission, you get XP and some materials that you can use to craft weapons - we can help you discover the best ones, so make sure you check out our guide. To maximise your rewards, make sure you select flawless and bloodlust as your mission conditions, and go for Hold the Line quests if you want to get the most XP possible.

It's also worth noting that, beyond creating missions for yourself through your phone, various NPCs outside of your HQ can also send you on quests. The division you join can also affect which missions you get.

Use clans

Devil Hunter clans give you access to some potent buffs that can make you unrivalled in combat, with numerous options available for humans, fiends, and hybrids (though the latter work a bit differently). One thing to be aware of is that rarity comes into play, so it may take some time before you get the clan that you're after - our guide can walk you through everything you need to know about the feature, so make sure you check it out.

Get a skateboard

Tokyo is big, and you'll learn that quickly. Our advice is to buy yourself a skateboard, so you can get around the city quicker, which means you can complete missions and reap all of the rewards much faster.

Visit the Black Market

You need to familiarize yourself with the Black Market ASAP, as it's where you can get important materials to help you progress, including devil hearts if you're lucky, which are crucial if you want to become a hybrid. It also stocks Devil Hunter's devil erasers, which you can use to reset your contract, as well as wipe tokens, which you need if you want to reset your stats. If you're wondering how to do that, you can check out our guide on how to wipe in Devil Hunter.

Getting to the black market is simple, you just need to:

Use your phone

Select the Black Market tab

Teleport there

Stock at the Black Market resets every 15 minutes, so make sure you check in frequently and save up the cash you receive from missions to get what you need. Alternatively, you can pay 160 Robux to manually restock the shop at any time.