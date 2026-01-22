Devil Hunter gun fiend guide

If you're looking to get one of the most powerful builds in the game, Devil Hunter's gun fiend might be for you. In this guide, we'll tell you all about it, as well as its special abilities, and how to get your hands on it (spoiler alert: you're going to need to be at least a little bit lucky).

We think that the Devil Hunter gun fiend is one of the best forms, but check out our Devil Hunter tier list to do your own research. Plus, learn about how to use your new explosive powers to their fullest with Devil Hunter contracts.

What is the Devil Hunter gun fiend?

Devil Hunter's gun fiend is one of five fiend forms that you can start out with in the game if you choose to be a 'fiend'. It specializes in gunplay, which is a versatile combat style, offering both ranged and close-quarters abilities. Some of its powers also have useful crowd control and AoE effects, and there's an opportunity to overcharge them, causing them to have an even more powerful impact.

Devil Hunter gun fiend abilities

While the gun fiend has alternate attacks to many other Devil Hunter fiends, those don't cost fear, so you can just play around with them. On the other hand, the gun fiend form has a number of special abilities that do require fear, so we've given you some information about them below.

Ability Description Cost (fear) Assault Rifle (Z) A burst of bullets that home in on enemies. Overcharge for a larger burst Eight Bullet Hell (C) Fires 18 projectiles in a 360 pattern, and temporarily grants hyper armor, clearing stuns. Overcharge for larger projectiles 30 Hardscope (X) Charged shot that breaks shields and ricochets, temporarily granting super armor. Overcharge to increase speed and add knockback 25

How do I get the Devil Hunter gun fiend?

In order to get the gun fiend form, you must first make sure that you select 'fiend' instead of 'human' when starting a new save slot in the game. After that, it's up to fate, as you'll be randomly assigned one of the fiend forms. If you find you've rolled a Devil Hunter shark fiend form, instead of a gun one, then worry not, as you can reroll your fiend.

To get rerolls, you can redeem Devil Hunter codes, which provide free goodies, including those all-important rolls. You can also find rerolls in lootboxes, which you can obtain by intercepting other players when they're trying to complete quests. It's a little bit mean, but only the strong survive, I guess. Either way, collect rolls to try your luck at finding a new fiend form.