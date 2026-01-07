Wondering how to wipe in Devil Hunter? If your stats aren't giving and you want to redo them, we can help you out with this easy-to-digest guide. No, we're not talking about wiping any body parts in particular - though you can buy them from the same NPC - we're talking about resetting all of your stats.

As you're running around the city, make sure to grab the new Devil Hunter codes for some yen and plenty of rerolls. Or you can, y'know, wipe and reset.

How do I wipe in Devil Hunter?

To completely wipe your character's stats in Devil Hunter, you need a Wipe Token item. Unlike other games, you can't reset singular stats, and you can't do it via menus - so the Black Market is where you need to go.

You can find the Black Market NPC under a bridge, to the right of the Shopping Street district's entrance. It's the only open shutter under the bridge, so you can't miss it. Here, you'll find the NPC sitting with a bunch of products. They sell bodyparts you can buy, and occasionally, a Wipe Token. It costs 400k yen (or 220 robux) and is a rare item - but the shop resets often, so keep checking back.

Once you have the token, you can use it on your character, which completely resets your stats, so you can rebuild in a different way.

Why should I wipe or reset my character in Devil Hunter?

Sometimes, when you start a combat-based game, you put skills and points into any old buff, just to get ahead. Then, later on, you may figure out this isn't ideal, and you want to go for a specific build or playstyle.

That's where rerolling, resetting, wiping - whatever you want to call it - your character comes in. You can restart and distribute your skills and stats however you want and aim for a different style.