Devil Hunter hybrid guide

It may be a great game, but that doesn't necessarily mean you understand all of Devil Hunter's hybrid system. A complicated way to power up your character, hybrids can yield huge power bonuses - provided you know how to use them and what they do.

In this guide, we'll run over the basics of hybrids, including what they are (and how they differ from humans and fiends), all obtainable ones, how to become one, and which one you should choose. After that, it's down to you to dominate the battlefield.

What are Devil Hunter hybrids?

Hybrids in Devil Hunter are powerful transformations you can implant into your character to give them a new skillset. They can range from attack-based to defense-oriented, and require you to gather a range of materials in order to carry them out. The difference between hybrids, humans, and fiends can be enormous in both PvE and PvP.

Hybrids have full control over their abilities because they can toggle human and hybrid forms. Additionally, they're the only type of the three that can utilize emergency healing, which heals up to 40% of your max HP. Make sure you keep in mind blood levels, though, as each of their abilities consumes or generates blood, and some can also consume corpses to increase blood levels. The only other limitations are that, as a hybrid, you can't use Devil Hunter contract abilities or access your inventory.

What are all the Devil Hunter hybrids?

Devil Hunter hybrid variants are mostly all useful, but it depends on the type of build you want to go for. The following table provides key information for each hybrid to help you make your decision, but you can also take a look at a Devil Hunter tier list if you're still unsure which ones are in the meta right now.

Hybrid Description Abilities Best for Extra info Bomb hybrid Explosive abilities for fights and area control Bomb finger throw, exploding clone, and exploding kick Team fights and area control Three-punch combo, the third of which is explosive Chainsaw hybrid Tanky vanguard, useful in close-range High stagger resistance, fast blood generation, and revive Zombie Raid solo, prolonged fights N/A Crossbow hybrid Long-range precision expert Ranged shots and ultra high-speed dashes In combination with other players who are playing close-range units Not recommended for solo play Deep Sea hybrid Balanced kit for reach and crowd control Water-based attacks All mid-range engagements Countered in close quarters by S-tier Hybrids Flamethrower hybrid DoT specialist with sustained fire attack Burn DoT Mid-range consistent pressure and DoT builds N/A Katana hybrid Duelist that excels at counters and lunges Counter cut, Iaido dash, and projectile blades Expert players with a high skill ceiling Four stage slash sequence with knockback Shield hybrid Defensive hybrid variant with excellent blocking capabilities Shield block In combination with players who are playing more offensive units Cooldowns can be over two minutes, not recommended for solo play Whip hybrid Excels at high mobility with its vine abilities Bleed and latch swing Players who prefer to dodge hits rather than parry Bleed can stack at 25% per hit

How do I become a Devil Hunter hybrid?

Most hybrids have a level 20 requirement. If you need help getting there, you might want to input some Devil Hunter codes. After you've reached the level you need, follow these steps.

Obtain a Devil's Heart. This is done through drops or by combining six fragments of the hybrid type you wish to transform into (e.g. for Katana, you need Katana Devil fragments)

Use a Devil Hunter surgery kit to perform the Devil's Heart transplant surgery. You can get a kit from the Public Safety headquarters for 3.5k yen

Press L to activate the hybrid form, which causes your character to gain their special abilities. You can press L again to toggle it off.

Which Devil Hunter hybrid should I choose?

This is mostly up to you, but keep in mind that each variant has its own abilities. Some variants are better suited for short, medium, or long ranges - not to mention that some are defensive in nature - so decide what kind of fighter you are before you choose. That way, you won't have to change too much when you integrate the hybrid form.