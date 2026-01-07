Devil Hunter Meowy location

Devil Hunter’s Meowy might not be the most important character to the game’s story, but they're still worth tracking down.

Devil Hunter Meowy: A Public Safety employee standing next to a giant version of Meowy with a PT logo in the top right corner
If you're looking for a specific fiend's feline, our Devil Hunter Meowy guide is here to help you out. We'll help you locate the little fuzzball and learn more about them if you're new to the world of Chainsaw Man.

How do I find Devil Hunter's Meowy?

Finding Meowy takes a few steps, but it's worth it to reunite Power with her beloved companion. Here's what you need to do:

  • Starting from the Pawn Shop, turn right
  • At the intersection past the pink arch, turn left towards the Black Market
  • Talk to Power and accept her quest to find Meowy
  • Wall jump climb up an apartment building to shortcut to the train tracks
  • You'll find Meowy on the railing directly above Power

Devil Hunter Meowy: A Public Safety worker standing next to a hunched over, crying Power with the dialogue box saying 'Did you find Meowy?'. There's a PT logo in the top right corner

Who is Meowy?

Meowy is Power the Blood Fiend's cat. Although when they first met, Power didn't know how to react to the cat, they quickly became close by spending time together, and the fiend is distraught whenever Meowy goes missing.

