Devil Hunter Meowy location

If you're looking for a specific fiend's feline, our Devil Hunter Meowy guide is here to help you out. We'll help you locate the little fuzzball and learn more about them if you're new to the world of Chainsaw Man.

Devil Hunter's brutal, dangerous world won't stop while you're out searching for a lost cat, so use our Devil Hunter codes to stock up on resources and get stronger to tackle your fellow hunters, fiends, and devils.

How do I find Devil Hunter's Meowy?

Finding Meowy takes a few steps, but it's worth it to reunite Power with her beloved companion. Here's what you need to do:

Starting from the Pawn Shop, turn right

At the intersection past the pink arch, turn left towards the Black Market

Talk to Power and accept her quest to find Meowy

Wall jump climb up an apartment building to shortcut to the train tracks

You'll find Meowy on the railing directly above Power

Who is Meowy?

Meowy is Power the Blood Fiend's cat. Although when they first met, Power didn't know how to react to the cat, they quickly became close by spending time together, and the fiend is distraught whenever Meowy goes missing.