How to get the Devil Hunter octopus devil

Looking for the Devil Hunter octopus devil? We thought so - the high-risk, high-reward devil is in great demand, so we've rounded up the information you need to find it, fight it, and make a contract with it.

To see how good it is, check out our Devil Hunter tier list, which ranks every available contract. You can also use the new Devil Hunter codes for some freebies in the game, which will help you out.

What is the Devil Hunter octopus?

The octopus is one of the Devil Hunter devils available for you to make a contract with in the game. Once signed, you can then use it in combat. If you can get it, we highly recommend you do so, as it's very strong with grab attacks galore.

How do I get the Devil Hunter octopus contract?

The octopus contract drops from the octopus devil boss. The fight for this devil is hard - we recommend you level up and upgrade your weapons before attempting it. You must also fight (and defeat it) solo, which adds another layer to the challenge. Also, note that defeating the devil only has a chance to give you the contract, so you may find that you need to fight it a few times.

The devil is located in the construction zone, in the city outskirts. It's pretty big, so you can't miss it. Once you defeat it, you unlock the devil mission called 'Octopus Feeding-Time', which requires you to defeat ten sea-themed enemies. Then, you can return to the devil and get the Devil Hunter contract.