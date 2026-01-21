Devil Hunter shark guide

Want to know how to harness the power of the great Devil Hunter shark? Well, you're in the right place, as we can tell you the fiend form's moves, how to acquire it, and how to get its contract, all of which can be used to increase your power. Next up, world domination?

Unsure whether the shark is really the fiend form you want? We can't tell you what the right answer is, but you could consult a Devil Hunter tier list for some hints. Plus, we have tips on all the other Devil Hunter fiend forms, too, including how to gain fear.

What is the Devil Hunter shark?

The shark has two purposes in Devil Hunter. Firstly, there's a shark fiend form, which is a randomly-generated set of abilities after you choose to be a fiend when first starting the game. Secondly, there's a devil shark NPC, who offers you a Devil Hunter contract, providing you can fulfil his demands. Today, we'll address both shark forms in the game.

Devil Hunter shark fiend abilities

Below are the three abilities that Devil Hunter shark fiends can possess, each costing a certain amount of fear.

Ability Description Cost (fear) Dive (Z) Diving underground, swim towards the enemy, erupting with a hit that launches them in the air Eight Jaws (X) Bite three times in quick succession, each one driving you forward 25 Maul (C) At close range, grabs the enemy and crushes them in your teeth 35

How do I get Devil Hunter shark fiend form?

In order to go Jaws-style on your enemies, you must begin Devil Hunter as a fiend. This, while limiting your contract pool, unlocks the playable fiend styles, one of which is shark. If you didn't get shark at your initial roll, don't worry, though, as you can re-roll your fiend.

To reroll, you'll either need the assistance of Devil Hunter codes, or you'll need to get your hands on a lootbox. You can get a box by intercepting players during missions. It's tough out there, and the game encourages you to cruelly rip away others' chances. I'll probably just stick to the codes personally.

How do I get the Devil Hunter shark contract?

To get the devil shark's contract, you first need to locate him. Head to the headquarters and find the elevator at the back of the room. Select 'floor zero'. Upon arriving at the lower floor, turn right into the corridor. The shark is chilling in one of the cells on your left, but he's behind a wall, so you might need to get in close to make sure you're not missing him.

He'll ask you what you want, to which you should reply 'power', and he will give you the prerequisite quests for obtaining his contract. Carry out his deeds, and there you have it. Nice and easy.