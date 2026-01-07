Devil Hunter surgery kit guide

As a Chainsaw Man fan on Roblox, one of the most important things you can own is a Devil Hunter surgery kit - this bit of kit is essential if you want to become a powerful hunter, particularly if being a hybrid interests you. So, we're here not only to tell you exactly what the surgery kit is, but also how to get it and use it.

Mind you, there are other things to consider, such as clans, weapons, and Devil Hunter contracts, so make sure you check out our Devil Hunter tier list to see where they all rank, along with the best Devil Hunter divisions. We also have a Devil Hunter codes guide, which is as valuable as a surgery kit, thanks to all of the handy in-game items you can find there.

Here's everything you need to know about Devil Hunter surgery kits:

What is a Devil Hunter surgery kit?

To survive in the world of Devil Hunter, you need to get some supernatural abilities, and the surgery kit is pivotal to that. It's not a weapon; it's a tool that you need to harvest the organs of the Devil Hunter fiends and devils that you kill, which are essential to forming contracts and transforming. The body parts you can collect with the surgery kit include hearts, limbs, eyes, and devil flesh.

How do I get a Devil Hunter surgery kit?

You don't need to wait long to get the surgery kit, as it's an early-game item that you can purchase as you work your way through the game's tutorial. There are three missions for you to complete; the first covers environmental interaction (cleaning quests), the second takes you through basic combat (fiend extermination), and the third walks you through getting the surgery kit (surgery training).

After completing the third mission, you can speak with the Division Captain or Armory Merchant in Public Safety Headquarters and purchase the surgery kit for 3.5k yen. While that may seem steep for the early game, you can actually collect the cash quite quickly if you finish the first of the cleaning quests.

How do I use a Devil Hunter surgery kit?

To use the surgery kit, you need to defeat fiends and devils, allowing you to harvest their parts. It's as simple as that. However, some pieces are rarer than others, meaning you may need to farm for quite some time before you get what you need. Below is a list of the parts and their rarity:

Common devil flesh - common

- common Limbs (arms/legs) - uncommon

- uncommon Devil eye - uncommon

- uncommon Devil heart - rare

For many players, the pinnacle of harvesting with the surgery kit is the devil heart, as that is a crucial item if you want to become a hybrid, and why wouldn't you, given how much stronger they are than a human?