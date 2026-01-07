Devil Hunter tier list January 2026

Whether you're human or a fiend, Public Safety or Yakuza, our Devil Hunter tier list is here to help you reach your full potential. We've ranked every available contract, fiend type, and hybrid to see which ones come out on top and are worth striving for in your Devil hunting career.

Of course, you'll need plenty of resources to survive in this hellish world, especially if you're a fiend in desperate need of rerolls. If that sounds like you, check out our Devil Hunter codes guide next to fill your pockets and get back out there.

Here's everything in our Devil Hunter tier list guide:

Devil Hunter contract tier list

Devil Hunter contracts are essential tools for humans in the Devil hunting business, but they're not all worth the sacrifice. Below, we've ranked each available contract based on its combat potential and its associated debuffs. You can also use multiple contracts at the same time, but be careful that the debuffs don't become too much to handle.

Here's our Devil Hunter contract tier list:

Tier Devil Hunter contract S Curse Devil, Ghost Devil, Mantis Devil, Octopus Devil A Bat Devil, Fox Devil, Future Devil, Sea Cucumber Devil, Snake Devil, Zombie Devil B Leech Devil, Stone Devil, Tomato Devil C Frog Devil, Mold Devil D Fish Devil

Devil Hunter fiend tier list

Don't fancy making a deal with the devil? Try being a Devil Hunter fiend instead. While the fiend pool is significantly smaller than the contract pool, you can still access some pretty cool abilities and upgrade your kit with fiend talents.

Here's our Devil Hunter fiend tier list:

Tier Devil Hunter fiend S Angel Fiend, Blood Fiend (Power) A Shark Fiend B Nail Fiend

Devil Hunter hybrid tier list

If we're being honest, the coolest character to be is a Devil Hunter hybrid like Denji and Reze. The transformation process takes a lot of work, but if you're able to become one of the stronger hybrids from our list, it's more than worth the sacrifice.

Here's our Devil Hunter hybrid tier list:

Tier Devil Hunter hybrid S Bomb, Chainsaw, Flamethrower A Deep Sea B Katana C Shield, Whip

How do I perform a fiend reroll in Devil Hunter?

It's pretty easy to use fiend rerolls in Devil Hunter. All you have to do is:

Open your inventory

Assign your fiend rerolls to the hotbar

Use the fiend reroll in the hotbar to reroll your fiend

Note that you are still able to perform a fiend reroll while playing as a human, but this does nothing and wastes your rerolls. Be careful!