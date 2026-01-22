Devil Hunter update guide - current, next, and upcoming

Welcome to our handy Devil Hunter update guide, which breaks down the content in the latest update to the Chainsaw Man-like game. Want more fiends to find? Contacts to make? Look no further - there's more in each update along with game modes, fixes, and more.

Make sure you use the new Devil Hunter codes for some in-game freebies, then take a look at our Devil Hunter tier list to see which devils we rate the highest, and which you should leave on the bench.

What's the current Devil Hunter update?

The current Devil Hunter update is update 1, phase 1. This adds plenty of new content, ensuring you've got lots to do, like fighting new devils - and each other. There are also a lot of fixes added to the game to make sure it runs smoothly. Scroll down to see which fiends, abilities, and contracts are now in the game.

What new features are in the current Devil Hunter update?

Update 1, phase 1 adds a highly requested feature: a ranked mode. This means you can get competitive with other players and see who comes out on top, while raking in some rewards. Each month, the top ten players will get an exclusive reward. There are 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 game modes to duke it out in.

What new fiends are in the current Devil Hunter update?

Two new fiends are available in the game post-update. They are the Devil Hunter gun fiend (epic) and the violence fiend (rare). For more information on how to become a fiend and an explanation of the in-game fear system, you can read our guide all about Devil Hunter fiends.

What new abilities are in the current Devil Hunter update?

With this update, we get new abilities for greatswords and fiends. The new greatsword abilities are:

Beheader

Bisection

Perfect Kill

Skycrusher

The five new fiend abilities added in this update are:

Crusher

Double Punch

Lotus

Piledriver

Running Downslam

What new contracts are in the current Devil Hunter update?

Devil Hunter May Cry added two new devil contracts in update 1, phase 1. They are the Devil Hunter octopus and Devil Hunter shark. You can find out what they do and how to get them in our helpful guides.

When is the next Devil Hunter update?

There's currently no set schedule for updates in Devil Hunter, as the game is still fairly new. Given that this update is labelled as '1', and we've just seen 'phase 1', it implies that phase 2 may be on the way sooner rather than later. Check back soon to see when the next update is live and what it entails.