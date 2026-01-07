If you're looking for a Devil Hunter weapon guide, you're in the right place. We're here to help you decide which weapon best suits your playstyle, while also offering details on how to buy or craft your own armaments. Yes, we've got instructions on how to create every single available weapon in the game, so you'll always have something in your arsenal to take out some demons.

You'll need plenty of resources to craft or buy weapons, so it's also worth checking out our Devil Hunter codes guide to get your hands on some freebies to get you started. That way, you won't have to wait until the late game to get some swords, axes, and firearms capable of making light work of your enemies.

What are the Devil Hunter weapons?

There are five different kinds of Devil Hunter weapons: light, medium, heavy, martial arts, and ranged. In terms of getting your hands on these weapons, you've got two options. You can either purchase them directly from the armory or the black market, which you can find in an open garage just off Shopping Street, or craft them yourself. If you plan on buying your weapons, you can check in for new stock at the black market every fifteen minutes.

How to craft Devil Hunter weapons

To craft your own weapons in Devil Hunter, you first need to head to Division 2 in Public Safety HQ. Here, you can find crafting tables, which you can select to either create a new weapon or find out what resources you need to farm before making any gear. It's worth noting, though, that you can only make weapons if you're a human character.

Here are all the Devil Hunter weapon recipes:

Devil Hunter weapon Weapon type Recipe 1911 Firearm Only available via armory (10k yen) AK-47 Firearm Only available via black market (10k yen) Broad Axe Heavy weapon Only available via armory (10k yen) Cobalt Bloom Firearm Two gun devil flesh, six rare devil flesh, seven uncommon devil flesh, and ten common devil flesh Combat Knife Light weapon Five common devil flesh Cross Punisher Firearm Eight rare devil flesh, 15 uncommon devil flesh, and 20 common devil flesh Devil Crusher Martial arts Eight rare devil flesh, 15 uncommon devil flesh, and 20 common devil flesh Devil's Maw Heavy weapon Five common devil flesh Greenshot Firearm Five common devil flesh and three sea cucumber devil flesh Kasaka's Fang Light weapon Six epic devil flesh, ten rare devil flesh, 20 uncommon devil flesh, 40 common devil flesh Katana Medium weapon Only available via armory (6k yen) Kitchen Knife Light weapon Only available via armory (3.5k yen) Kuchigatana Medium weapon Five katana devil fragments, ten epic devil flesh, ten common devil flesh, 15 rare devil flesh, and 20 uncommon devil flesh Left and Right Martial arts Five common devil flesh Locus Knife Light weapon Five uncommon devil flesh and 15 common devil flesh Model: Uzi Firearm Five uncommon devil flesh, five common devil flesh, and one gun devil flesh Murasama Medium weapon Eight rare devil flesh, 15 uncommon devil flesh, and 20 common devil flesh Punk Hazard Heavy weapon Eight rare devil flesh, 15 uncommon devil flesh, and 20 common devil flesh Razor Fang Medium weapon Five uncommon devil flesh and 15 common devil flesh Razor Halberd Heavy weapon Five uncommon devil flesh and 15 common devil flesh Scarlet Queen Medium weapon Eight rare devil flesh, 15 uncommon devil flesh, and 20 common devil flesh Scissor Blade Heavy weapon Eight rare devil flesh, 15 uncommon devil flesh, and 20 common devil flesh Shibuki Heavy weapon Five common devil flesh Velvet Knife Light weapon Eight rare devil flesh, 15 uncommon devil flesh, and 20 common devil flesh Yamada Medium weapon Eight rare devil flesh, 15 uncommon devil flesh, and 20 common devil flesh Yukimura Medium weapon Five common devil flesh

Devil Hunter weapon tier list

If you only want to make the best armaments, our Devil Hunter weapon tier list is here to help. We've ranked every weapon currently available in the game, so you can see how your current loadout stacks up compared to the top-tier picks.

Tier Devil Hunter weapon S Kuchigatana, Scarlet Queen, Scissor Blade, Cross Punisher, Razorfang, AK-47, Devil Crusher A Katana, Razor Halberd, Yukimura, Cobalt Bloom, Left and Right, Punk Hazard, Devil's Maw, Yamada, Kasaka's Fang B Velvet Knife, Shibuki, Model: Uzi, Locus Knife, Murasama C Broad Axe, Combat Knife D Kitchen Knife, Greenshot, 1911

What is the best Devil Hunter weapon?

Given that there are five different types of Devil Hunter weapons, the best for you depends on your style of play. With that in mind, here's a list of the best picks from every weapon type:

Best heavy weapon - Scissor Blade

- Scissor Blade Best medium weapon - Kuchigatana

- Kuchigatana Best light weapon - Kasaka's Fang

- Kasaka's Fang Best firearm - AK-47

- AK-47 Best martial arts weapon - Devil Crusher

If new weapons arrive in the future, we'll be sure to check out how they rank compared to our current top picks. So, be sure to bookmark this page and check back in following any in-game updates.