Devil May Cry 5: Hunter Edition review - a masterful port of an excellent game

Verdict Devil May Cry 5 Hunter Edition is the best way to experience the game, offering optimal performance both in docked and handheld mode, ensuring you get to enjoy the best DMC game wherever you are.

That sure was some Nintendo Direct we had earlier this month, huh? It certainly stole the Summer Game Fest season for me, and part of that is that one of my favorite videogame companies, Capcom, revealed that a couple of its big games are making the leap to Nintendo Switch 2. While I need to wait until October to play one of my favorite ever RPGs on the console (Dragon's Dogma 2), I was over the moon to receive a code for Devil May Cry 5: Hunter Edition ahead of its launch this week.

It goes without saying that, as a Capcom girlie, I have a lot of love for the DMC franchise. I have all the games and watched the Netflix animated series numerous times, and, without question, my favorite entry is Devil May Cry 5, a game I've completed a bunch since its launch in 2019. As the game is six years old at this point, I won't be diving too much into it, as I would rather focus on its Switch 2 performance. However, I'd be remiss if I didn't at least mention how it's basically a masterpiece.

I have no doubt that you're familiar with the franchise and the hack 'n' slash nature of it. Without question, DMC5 perfects the combat, taking everything fun about the previous entries and giving it a polish to make it as close to perfect as you can get. It centers on Nero (my personal favorite character) and the big man himself, Dante. The pair is working with a mysterious figure known as V, as they all fight to take down the Demon King.

It's high-octane action at its finest, with the Hunter Edition featuring everything Capcom has released for the game, meaning not only do you get the campaign in which you play as Nero, Dante, and V, but you also get to play as Vergil and see what he gets up to throughout the events of the game. Narratively, I love DMC5 as much as I love the combat, and I consider it to be a must-play on other consoles if you enjoy action-packed, combat-heavy games.

So, do I have the same praise to lavish on it on the Nintendo Switch 2? Does it perform well enough to warrant picking it up again? In a nutshell, absolutely. Devil May Cry 5: Hunter Edition is the perfect example of a port done right; Capcom is on a roll with the performance of its games on the console, and I hope other studios take notice.

Performance-wise, I can't fault it. I encountered no issues whatsoever, with the game running as smooth as butter, no matter how many enemies you're currently fighting. There's no chugging or frame rate drops in sight, and it looks as good as ever - honestly, the Nintendo Switch 2 is now my favorite platform to play DMC5 on. Not only does it run great while docked, but I've had a whale of a time playing it in handheld mode.

Yes, the game is Steam Deck verified, but I'm a certified Steam Deck hater (it's chunky, and I hate the placement of the analog sticks), so without question, I think the NS2 is the ideal way to enjoy some time with Dante and Nero on the go. Beyond my natural bias, I think Nintendo's console is the best handheld experience regardless, as it's lighter to hold, meaning you don't have to worry about your wrists too much (Carpal Tunnel sucks, ask me how I know), but, more than that, you can enjoy it in docked mode and play it on the big screen.

Devil May Cry 5 is the best DMC game out there, and the Switch 2's Hunter Edition is the perfect reminder of why. The performance is excellent, demonstrating exactly what a port should be, keeping the excellence of the original game alive, rather than tarnishing it with unnecessary issues. Do yourself a favor: whether you're an old or new fan, if you want a fun game with fierce hack 'n' slash combat in an excellent world with great characters, pick up Devil May Cry 5 Hunter Edition. Now, Capcom, let's talk about the sixth entry that has to be coming our way.