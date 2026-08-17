Diablo IV is bringing its vessel of hatred to Nintendo Switch 2 in just under a month

There's no shortage of third-party games getting Nintendo Switch 2 iterations, and it looks like Diablo IV is next in line to get the same treatment. It's an ideal game for the handheld, whether you're dropping in for a quick dungeon crawl or strapping in for a full-on campaign with your friends. Whispers of a Switch 2 port have been floating in the air for weeks, but leaker 'billbil-kun' has got the biggest scoop yet about when to expect it.

According to a new Dealabs report, the prolific scooper says that Diablo IV is indeed headed to Nintendo Switch 2 and it'll include both physical and digital releases that bundle in the Age of Hatred Collection. This packages together two huge expansions, Vessel of Hatred and Lord of Hatred. But there isn't long left to wait, either, as the report adds that Diablo IV will launch on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

That's just after BlizzCon 2026, which runs from Saturday, September 12, 2026, to Sunday, September 13, 2026. It's the perfect place to announce the future of the game, whether that's further expansions or the long-rumored Nintendo Switch 2 port. The first inklings of the new Switch game began back in April, when both an Indonesian and Taiwanese ratings board briefly hosted a page for it on their respective websites. Both pages were promptly deleted once people took notice.

Blizzard Entertainment remains silent about its existence to this day. However, there's a chance we could see it sooner than BlizzCon 2026. As you likely know, Gamescom 2026 is right around the corner, and Microsoft is always keen to make a spectacle. Before the convention's full kickoff on Tuesday, September 25, 2026, we have the Opening Night Live showcase to look forward to the night before. Xbox is already confirmed to be at Gamescom, so it wouldn't be out of the question to expect a reveal.

It'd line up with the rest of Dealabs's report, which notes that Diablo IV pre-orders will begin on the first day of BlizzCon 2026. Diablo IV launched in 2023 to critical acclaim, with many hailing it as one of the best RPGs of the decade.

We'll be on the ground at Gamescom 2026, so be sure to join the Pocket Tactics Discord for the latest gaming news.