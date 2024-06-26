Catch ‘em all with a free code for this dice-based roguelite

Summer is nearly here, which means it’s time to stock up on some new games to keep us busy – that’s where our Dicefolk giveaway comes in, as we have codes for the game on Switch for you to win.

If you like roguelites and games involving rolling dice to see what you get, then this game is for you. Dicefolk recently released on Switch, so we’re here to celebrate and let you nab a copy of the tactical dice-based roguelike, where customizing dice is key to controlling your own actions – and your enemy’s. Catch monsters, fight chimeras, and save the world from extinction.

We’re giving away three US codes and two European codes for Dicefolk on Nintendo Switch. You can enter below – make sure to enter the correct competition for your region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from June 26 to July 3, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways and how we run them, then scroll down below to enter. Remember to enter the correct region, otherwise, your entry won’t count. Good luck!

US giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Dicefolk giveaway NA





Europe giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Dicefolk giveaway EU





If you don’t want to leave it to chance, you can get a copy of Dicefolk on the Nintendo eShop in the US here, or in the UK here!

