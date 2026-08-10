Dig and Clean codes August 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Dig and Clean codes for free luck boosts and other surprises from under the sand.

Dig and Clean codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and pizza shirt digging in the sand with a PT branded shovel
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Dig and Clean codes to kickstart your beachcombing endeavor with some extra luck and money to get things moving. Combining the universal joys of powerwashing dirty items with earning lots of cash, Dig & Clean lets you hunt down treasure, blast it clean, and display your best finds for the public to see - at a price, of course.

We're constantly on the lookout for new Dig and Clean codes to help you upgrade your shovel and metal detector, or boost your odds of finding rare loot. Bookmark this page and visit us again soon for the latest freebies.

Here are all the new Dig and Clean codes:

  • SECRET10 - 10x luck for ten minutes (new!)

If you're still hungry for Roblox codes, we have a huge list of them, spanning all of the best Roblox games on the platform.

Dig and Clean codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Dig and Clean codes?

Redeeming Dig and Clean codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Dig & Clean in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Dig and Clean codes?

Dig & Clean codes are special passwords from the developer that help you on your treasure-hunting journey with useful boosts, like luck multipliers and free cash. These codes seem to drop at random, so it's best if you let us take care of finding them.

Dig and Clean codes: A Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Dig and Clean Discord server?

Yes, there is a Dig and Clean Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates, join game nights, and get sneak peeks of new features

How do I get more Dig and Clean codes?

The easiest way to get more Dig and Clean codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. While the game's Discord server has a dedicated codes channel, we can't guarantee that it'll remain the most accurate source of freebies. We make sure to verify and keep on top of our codes list, so you get the correct information without lifting a finger.

That's it for our list of Dig and Clean codes. Check back soon for more!

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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