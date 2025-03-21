Could Digimon Alysion be the Pokemon TCG Pocket rival we’ve been waiting for?

It’s a great time to be a fan of digital card games. In the last couple of years, we’ve seen the arrival of Marvel Snap and Pokémon TCG Pocket, and now, in great news for 90s kids, Digimon Alysion is on its way. Yes, this is a free-to-play digital version of the Digimon card game for iPhone and Android, and the short teaser trailer from Digimon Con 2025 has us very excited to pick up some more digital collectibles.

Interestingly, the teaser trailer didn’t just show off the card game mechanics, which we have to say look pretty well implemented, but also what seems to be a full-fledged story mode with new characters. That makes Pokémon TCG Pocket seem pretty bare-bones in comparison, but of course, we’ll have to hold judgment until we get more details. With any luck, this could be an exciting new entry for our guide to the best mobile card games.

As with any digital card game, card acquisition could make or break Digimon Alysion, so we’re looking forward to finding out how easy it is to get our hands on series icons such as Garurumon, Angemon, and, of course, Greymon. We’re also hopeful that there’s a pretty robust tutorial system, as the Digimon card game can be a little difficult to get your head around, especially compared to something as simple as Marvel Snap.

When is the Digimon Alsyion release date?

Unfortunately, we don’t have a Digimon Alysion release date at the time of writing. A closed beta test is in the works, but we don’t have any details yet on how you might try to sign up to take part. However, considering we’re massive Digimon fans, we’ll keep an eye out for all the latest, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back for any more details at a later point.

What is Digimon Alysion?

Honestly, at the time of writing, all we know about Digimon Alysion is that it’s a digital card game inspired by the real-life Digimon TCG. We imagine that means online matchmaking, akin to Pokémon TCG Pocket, but we’ve no way of telling for sure until we get more information.

It also appears that Digimon Alysion has a self-contained story mode, with the trailer above introducing characters such as Kanata Hondo and Futre, who we’ve never met before in the world of Digimon. It seems like there could be a new Digimon exclusive to the game, too, with the reveal clip introducing Gemmon, an adorable little creature with a big ol’ puffy tail. We can’t wait to find out more.

There you have it, all we know so far about Digimon Alysion.