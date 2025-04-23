Bandai Namco’s long-awaited Digimon mobile game, Digimon: Source Code, is finally entering closed beta in China this month. The app has exceeded ten million pre-registrations, smashing its initial goal of eight million and earning DigiDestined even more rewards.

Digimon: Source Code has had a rocky development history after first appearing on the scene in 2021 and then swiftly disappearing from the internet, leading fans to believe Bandai Namco had cancelled the new mobile game. However, Digimon: Source Code’s ChinaJoy appearance in 2023 gave us hope and a peek at the turn-based RPG gameplay in action.

A new trailer also dropped, showcasing a bunch of powerful Digimon like Angemon and Rosemon in action. Developer Baidu Games announced on the game’s Weibo page that Digimon: Source Code’s closed beta opens on April 25, 2025, for Android and iOS users in China. If you’re tech-savvy and want to get an early look at the game, you can try using one of the best mobile VPNs from our guide.

Is there a Digimon: Source Code global beta?

Currently, the Digimon: Source Code beta is only available in China. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for a global beta or release date, so remember to bookmark this page.

We’re severely lacking Digimon games on mobile, so we’re eager to learn anything we can about Digimon: Source Code. Plus, with Digimon Alysion waiting in the wings, it’s an exciting time to be a Digimon fan.