Here's your chance to win a Steam Deck and get Digimon Story Time Stranger for just $1

Considering that Pokémon has grown a little stale on the videogame side, it's time for Digimon to have its turn in the spotlight once again. It helps that Digimon Story: Time Stranger is easily one of the best in the long-running franchise, and if you're keen to give it a shot, you could grab this brilliant JRPG alongside a brand-new Steam Deck OLED model for just $1 if you happen to feel lucky.

While the Pokémon franchise is officially in its adulthood, reaching the mid-life crisis age of 30, it hasn't moved past its childlike wonder and simple themes. The games have gotten easier over time, with your party receiving XP despite not even coming out of their Pokéballs, but Digimon Story: Time Stranger proves that this almost-as-old series doesn't deserve to be hidden in the shadow of Charizard - it's a fantastic game in its own right and deserving of praise.

Our Digimon Story: Time Stranger review goes into far more detail, with it scoring an impressive 9/10, with Ruby Spiers-Unwin saying that "this is the Digimon game I've desperately wanted for the last ten years, and it definitely doesn't disappoint." Considering the 'time' staring right at your face in the title, it's no surprise that there's some timeline-breaking shenanigans, with you playing as an ADAMAS agent who is sent back eight years into the past.

While the story captures you with vibrant visuals and a mature story, it's also the gameplay that makes Digimon worth sticking with. With a party of six Digimon at your disposal, you'll have to battle it out with other characters in this turn-based RPG, and the Digivolution mechanic is a great twist on the typical evolution systems that the monster-taming genre offers.

