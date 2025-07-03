You could say I'm more than a little bit obsessed with Digimon, you could also say I'm one of the world's biggest advocates for all games going handheld. This combination has me scratching my head, wondering why Bandai Namco is yet to reveal a Digimon Story Time Stranger Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Most of the recent games from the franchise have a portable option, with Bandai releasing Cyber Sleuth and Next Order on the PS Vita and Nintendo Switch, and a slew of games before that arrived on the Nintendo DS and PSP. Then, many years before that, the little-known Pocket Digimon World games had PocketStation compatibility, am I showing my age here?

All that is to say, these games thrive on handhelds, and I can't see Time Stranger being any different. Right now, the game is confirmed for Steam, which may make it a portable option if it receives Steam Deck verification. However, I don't want my shiny new Nintendo Switch 2 to feel left out of the Digimon game fun.

And now, much to my delight, we've received a glimmer of hope for a Nintendo Switch version. A recent post on X from @Stealth40k reveals that a Switch 2 EAN code has appeared, which means the game now has a barcode, and that feels like a pretty good indication of an imminent game reveal to me.

Hopefully, during the next Nintendo Direct, we'll hear something. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for fans worldwide, while also eagerly anticipating the reveal of Psychemon among the 450+ available monsters.

In the meantime, I'll continue to apply my clown makeup until we get any official news.