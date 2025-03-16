As part of the Digimon TCG World Championships, Bandai has teased a new mobile project for the franchise, which fans are speculating is an official Digimon TCG mobile client. This would allow fans of the game to play together around the world via an official app, similar to the existing platforms for Magic: The Gathering and the Pokémon TCG.

While there are tons of great Digimon games to play on your Switch or Steam Deck, the monster-taming series’ official trading card game is still without a digital version. Sure, if you look on the App Store, you’ll find the official Digimon TCG tutorial app, but this is just a glorified rulebook. Players currently rely on local physical tournaments, webcam matches, and third-party websites to practice and compete, but this could be about to change.

The official Digimon TCG X page posted a 14-second animated teaser, showing Renamon picking up a smartphone and getting sucked into it. Thanks to this teaser and a shot from one of the livestream’s promotional videos seemingly showing a Digimon mobile CCG, fans are convinced that news of a mobile game is coming next week at Digimon Con.

When is Digimon Con 2025?

Digimon Con starts at 12pm JST on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Western fans can tune into the English livestream from 7pm PT/10pm ET on March 19, 2025, at the link below. The completely free convention will feature more information about this upcoming mobile project, as well as details about Digimon Story Time Stranger and a special concert.

Although this mobile project is all but confirmed to be a Digimon TCG product, we can’t help but hope for a Digimon Go app in the future. Either way, we hope that the series continues to see the success of games like Pokémon and other nostalgic anime titles.