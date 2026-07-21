Digimon Up codes July 2026

With our guide to the latest Digimon Up codes, you can secure some freebies in the Digital World.

Digimon Up codes: a small orange creature running
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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There are few things better in life than monster-catching games, but some Digimon codes sure would be nice - and luckily, despite them not initially being available, there are freebies for you to grab now.

Mind you, we can all agree that simply having another mobile Digimon game is enough, especially as it's ideal to jump into whenever you have a spare few minutes. Plus, the fact that it fits in your pocket means you can enjoy it any time.

Here are all the new Digimon Up codes:

  • UPSTART394649 - 600 digiemeralds (new!)

After grabbing your freebies, check out our Digimon games guide to see what other adventures await you.

Digimon Up codes: a screenshot of the redemption site

How do I redeem Digimon Up codes?

Just follow these steps to redeem Digimon Up codes:

  • Launch Digimon Up
  • Tap the menu button
  • Select Data Link
  • Log into your Bandai Namco account
  • Go to the official Digimon Up promo code page
  • Enter your code
  • Hit input
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Digimon Up codes?

Codes offer the in-game currency, digiemeralds, which you can use to strengthen your Digimon. We can't be sure when new codes will drop, so it's best to bookmark this page and check back periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Digimon Up Discord?

Of course there's a Digimon Up Discord server you can join. Here, you can learn all about the latest news for the game, meet a bunch of other Digimon fans, and even take part in server games.

How do I get more Digimon Up codes?

Codes appear in the game's Discord server or on its various social media channels, though it involves looking through a bunch of posts and messages. Luckily for you, we're happy to do all the work, and we'll put all of the freebies here in one handy place for you.

Those are all the new Digimon Up codes for now. Check in again soon in case they become available.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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