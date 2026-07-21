Digimon Up codes July 2026

There are few things better in life than monster-catching games, but some Digimon codes sure would be nice - and luckily, despite them not initially being available, there are freebies for you to grab now.

Mind you, we can all agree that simply having another mobile Digimon game is enough, especially as it's ideal to jump into whenever you have a spare few minutes. Plus, the fact that it fits in your pocket means you can enjoy it any time.

Here are all the new Digimon Up codes:

UPSTART394649 - 600 digiemeralds (new!)

After grabbing your freebies, check out our Digimon games guide to see what other adventures await you.

How do I redeem Digimon Up codes?

Just follow these steps to redeem Digimon Up codes:

Launch Digimon Up

Tap the menu button

Select Data Link

Log into your Bandai Namco account

Go to the official Digimon Up promo code page

Enter your code

Hit input

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Digimon Up codes?

Codes offer the in-game currency, digiemeralds, which you can use to strengthen your Digimon. We can't be sure when new codes will drop, so it's best to bookmark this page and check back periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Digimon Up Discord?

Of course there's a Digimon Up Discord server you can join. Here, you can learn all about the latest news for the game, meet a bunch of other Digimon fans, and even take part in server games.

How do I get more Digimon Up codes?

Codes appear in the game's Discord server or on its various social media channels, though it involves looking through a bunch of posts and messages. Luckily for you, we're happy to do all the work, and we'll put all of the freebies here in one handy place for you.

Those are all the new Digimon Up codes for now. Check in again soon in case they become available.