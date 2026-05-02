Digimon Up pre-registrations are live, and you can already earn rewards if you sign up

We love nothing more than a combination of our two favorite things, mobile games and cute creature collector games, so now that Digimon Up has opened pre-registration on iOS and Android, we're gearing up for another banger. There's good incentive to participate, too, as Bandai Namco has offered rewards for reaching a certain number of registrations, one of which is already unlocked. Yep, the game has reached 10k pre-registrations, meaning every player who's currently registered will get 150 Skill Card Summon Tickets.

When Digimon Con brought us the Digimon Up reveal, the wording was pretty vague, but with the concept of Summon Tickets, it doesn't take an expert on mobile games to surmise that Digimon Up will likely be a gacha game. This is good news to some, as it means the free mobile game is likely to be ad-free, but bad to others, as the predatory model of gacha has faced heavy criticism in the wake of games like Genshin Impact, which has made developer Hoyoverse billions of dollars.

Anyway, the Digimon Up 10k pre-registration reward is pretty valuable, and if the game hits more milestones, more goodies will head your way if you sign up before the game's release, which you can do here on iOS and here on Android. At 30k registrations, we'll all receive 150 Skill Card Summon Tickets; at 50k, we get 1k DigiEmeralds; at 100k, it's a Digimon: Gekkomon. Alongside these rewards, the Digimon Up Twitter/X posted that, due to the account getting 30k followers, everyone will receive 150 Supporter and Skill Card Summon Tickets and ten Good Digimeat Seeds. Even if the game never hits the other pre-registration milestones, we reckon that's a pretty good deal already.

To celebrate pre-registration opening, Digimon Up's social media pages have also been teasing previously unannounced Digimon to the game, including MetalGarurumon and MetalGreymon. These come alongside the ten that we knew about right from the beginning: Agumon, Biyomon, Gabumon, Gatomon, Gomamon, Guilmon, Patamon, Veemon, Palmon, and Tentomo. Stay tuned for a final reveal.

Given that pre-registrations are open, and the social media account posted that there's only one more Digimon to reveal before the new mobile game's launch, we can assume that Digimon Up will be with us pretty soon. As soon as we have word on the game's release date, you'll know about it too, but for now, take delight in what we do know about the game: that it'll be a portable Digimon battler, with chances to raise and train your favorite lads. What do you think - will this turn out to be one of the best gacha games?