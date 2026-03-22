Bandai Namco surprise reveals new game Digimon Up and story DLC for Digimon Story: Time Stranger

It wouldn't be Digimon Con without a few surprises, and that's exactly what Digimon Up is. If you're like Pocket Tactics' head honcho, Ruby, then you've been dying for a brand-new Digimon game. Well, the good news is that Bandai Namco is giving us a taste of what's to come, even if the details are a little vague. After all, we're keen to know what it means to embark on a "Digimon journey that moves with your life."

That's what Bandai Namco is pitching with Digimon Up, a free mobile game for iPhone and Android players set to release in 2026. Unfortunately, there isn't an exact release window, but the fact that it's on this year's agenda is promising. What exactly is Digimon Up? So far, Digimon Up's art style is a throwback to the pixel art style from the series' first appearance in 1997, with plenty of your favorite Digimon creatures getting a visual overhaul.

Based on the first inkling of key art for the new mobile game, you can spot ten familiar Digimon that'll feature in the game: Patamon, Veemon, Palmon, Biyomon, Agumon, Guilmon, Gatomon, Gabumon, Gomamon, and Tentomon. Bandai Namco hasn't said whether the game's roster will extend beyond this selection, but we reckon it's a safe bet to assume you'll see other fan favorites down the line. Either way, you'll need to whittle down your choice to just one Digimon, as they'll become your sidekick.

Through feeding and training them, they'll gradually become stronger and eventually ready for battle. Keep that up, and you'll see them digivolving into a Mega Digivolution in no time. Beyond that, Bandai Namco teases that the Digivice, the Digimon Card Game, and other aspects from the Digimon universe are set to appear in-game. The game's brief trailer shows off what it will be like to interact with your Digimon partner, but we're yet to see how battles unfold.

In the meantime, Bandai Namco is getting the game's social media presence up and rolling. With any luck, there might be a playtest ahead of a potential release date reveal. Elsewhere, Digimon Story: Time Stranger is getting an all-new story expansion next year.

Announcing the DLC on social media, Bandai Namco expresses its admiration for players: "An expansion DLC for Digimon Story: Time Stranger is officially in development! The release is currently planned for 2027. Thank you for your continued support and passion for the game." If you're yet to play it, you can read our 9/10 Digimon Story: Time Stranger review.