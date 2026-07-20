Dino Hunters codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Dino Hunters codes for free coins and race rerolls to grow your collection.

Dino Hunters codes: A Roblox character with a red beanie and brown hair holding up a crossbow in a green field
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Use our Dino Hunters codes to grab some extra cash and other useful items out there in the wild. Despite its name, Dino Hunters is less about poaching and more like Pokémon, but with Jurassic lizards. Aim your crossbow, take down your target, and add them to your party in a cute, egg-themed capsule.

We look for new Dino Hunters codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time your wallet feels a little light. We've got your back.

Here are all the new Dino Hunters codes:

  • HXEZUL - 250 coins (new!)
  • R7KQ2M - two race rerolls (new!)

This isn't the only Roblox game with rewards on offer, so head to our list of Roblox codes next for more.

Dino Hunters codes: A screenshot of the codes box with PocketTactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Dino Hunters codes?

Redeeming Dino Hunters codes is really easy. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Dino Hunters in Roblox
  • Follow the short tutorial
  • Tap the Discord button in the top right corner
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Check
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Dino Hunters codes?

Dino Hunters codes are special passwords from the developer, Fishgig Game, that unlock bonuses for you in-game, such as extra cash or race rerolls. These codes seem to appear at random times, but other games give out rewards like these alongside updates or bug fixes.

Dino Hunters codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Dino Hunters Discord server?

Yes, there is a Dino Hunters Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest game news, share suggestions, and raise support tickets if something goes wrong.

How do I get more Dino Hunters codes?

The best way to get more Dino Hunters codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We'd rather you spend your time hunting and catching dinos for your collection than searching around for freebies, so we'll do the hard work for you. If you do get a spare minute, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.