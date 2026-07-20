Dino Hunters codes July 2026

Use our Dino Hunters codes to grab some extra cash and other useful items out there in the wild. Despite its name, Dino Hunters is less about poaching and more like Pokémon, but with Jurassic lizards. Aim your crossbow, take down your target, and add them to your party in a cute, egg-themed capsule.

We look for new Dino Hunters codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time your wallet feels a little light. We've got your back.

Here are all the new Dino Hunters codes:

HXEZUL - 250 coins (new!)

- 250 coins (new!) R7KQ2M - two race rerolls (new!)

This isn't the only Roblox game with rewards on offer, so head to our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Dino Hunters codes?

Redeeming Dino Hunters codes is really easy. All you have to do is:

Launch Dino Hunters in Roblox

Follow the short tutorial

Tap the Discord button in the top right corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Check

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Dino Hunters codes?

Dino Hunters codes are special passwords from the developer, Fishgig Game, that unlock bonuses for you in-game, such as extra cash or race rerolls. These codes seem to appear at random times, but other games give out rewards like these alongside updates or bug fixes.

Is there a Dino Hunters Discord server?

Yes, there is a Dino Hunters Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest game news, share suggestions, and raise support tickets if something goes wrong.

How do I get more Dino Hunters codes?

The best way to get more Dino Hunters codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We'd rather you spend your time hunting and catching dinos for your collection than searching around for freebies, so we'll do the hard work for you. If you do get a spare minute, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.