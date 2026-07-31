Dino World codes July 2026

There's something thrilling about being able to walk with dinosaurs, but we all know how dangerous it can be, which is why we've put together this very handy list of Dino World codes. No need to thank us; we just hope that your base can withstand an assault by a wandering T-Rex if one passes by.

That's actually one of our favorite things about the game: being able to build and customize a base, and then go out into the world in search of lost fossils. It feels like there's a mystery around every corner. Let's not forget about the weapons and armor you can craft either.

Here are all the new Dino World codes:

NewGamemode - 20 crude oil

- 20 crude oil HolySixSeven - 67 fossils and 67 crude oil

- 67 fossils and 67 crude oil FixBug - 150 fossils and ten crude oil

- 150 fossils and ten crude oil Leveling - 150 fossils and ten crude oil

- 150 fossils and ten crude oil ComputerUpgrade - 200 trait tokens, 200 pet tokens, and 200 grade tokens

- 200 trait tokens, 200 pet tokens, and 200 grade tokens DAST - 25 fossils and 500 crude oil

- 25 fossils and 500 crude oil HOTDOG - 25 fossils and 500 crude oil

- 25 fossils and 500 crude oil INFSTONE - 25 fossils and 500 crude oil

Our Roblox codes page offers many more freebies, so make sure you check it out.

How do I redeem Dino World codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Launch Dino World on Roblox

Tap the codes button on the left side of the screen

Enter your code

Hit claim

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Dino World codes?

With these codes, you can get crude oil, fossils, and tokens, all of which are vital to helping you grow your base and survive. Updates seem to be when new codes arrive, but many developers release them to celebrate milestones and events, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in frequently to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Dino World Discord?

It's a good idea to join the Dino World Discord server if you want to know about the latest news and updates. However, it's just as good for trading survival tips with other players - it's dangerous out there, and you need all the help you can get.

How do I get more Dino World codes?

While you can check the Discord server and the game's various social media channels, it's actually best to visit us when you want new codes, as we often look for them and put them here in one handy place.

Expired codes:

Brian

LoadBad

NewFurnace

Gigan

DinoWorldProMax

SorryForDelayUPD

SorryForShutdown

ThisGameGrowOffline

That's all of the new Dino World codes. Check back soon in case more drop.