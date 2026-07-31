Dino World codes July 2026

Redeem these new Dino World codes to get free tokens, crude oil, and fossils, all of which can help you survive this harsh virtual world.

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Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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There's something thrilling about being able to walk with dinosaurs, but we all know how dangerous it can be, which is why we've put together this very handy list of Dino World codes. No need to thank us; we just hope that your base can withstand an assault by a wandering T-Rex if one passes by.

That's actually one of our favorite things about the game: being able to build and customize a base, and then go out into the world in search of lost fossils. It feels like there's a mystery around every corner. Let's not forget about the weapons and armor you can craft either.

Here are all the new Dino World codes:

  • NewGamemode - 20 crude oil
  • HolySixSeven - 67 fossils and 67 crude oil
  • FixBug - 150 fossils and ten crude oil
  • Leveling - 150 fossils and ten crude oil
  • ComputerUpgrade - 200 trait tokens, 200 pet tokens, and 200 grade tokens
  • DAST - 25 fossils and 500 crude oil
  • HOTDOG - 25 fossils and 500 crude oil
  • INFSTONE - 25 fossils and 500 crude oil

Our Roblox codes page offers many more freebies, so make sure you check it out.

Dino World codes redemption screen in front of a blurry background

How do I redeem Dino World codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

  • Launch Dino World on Roblox
  • Tap the codes button on the left side of the screen
  • Enter your code
  • Hit claim
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Dino World codes?

With these codes, you can get crude oil, fossils, and tokens, all of which are vital to helping you grow your base and survive. Updates seem to be when new codes arrive, but many developers release them to celebrate milestones and events, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in frequently to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Dino World Discord?

It's a good idea to join the Dino World Discord server if you want to know about the latest news and updates. However, it's just as good for trading survival tips with other players - it's dangerous out there, and you need all the help you can get.

How do I get more Dino World codes?

While you can check the Discord server and the game's various social media channels, it's actually best to visit us when you want new codes, as we often look for them and put them here in one handy place.

Expired codes:

  • Brian
  • LoadBad
  • NewFurnace
  • Gigan
  • DinoWorldProMax
  • SorryForDelayUPD
  • SorryForShutdown
  • ThisGameGrowOffline

That's all of the new Dino World codes. Check back soon in case more drop.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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