Join the Pocket Tactics Discord now for giveaways, news, and chats

We've been waiting to share this with you, and the moment has finally arrived. The Pocket Tactics Discord community is live. Yes, like right now. As you know, we love sharing the latest news, reviews, and guides for handheld and mobile gaming with you. Now, we want to create a thriving space for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, Steam Deck players, mobile platforms fanatics, and other handheld system lovers to connect and celebrate their love of gaming.

So what is the Pocket Tactics Discord server? Well, think of it as a community hub designed just for people who love portable play. After all, our motto is 'play anything, anywhere'. Whether you are diving into new Switch games, discussing the Xbox Ally, or discovering hidden gems on iOS or Android, our Discord is built for you. Not only can you chat with like-minded players, but the Pocket Tactics team is around to be part of the conversation, too.

Here are some of the highlights you can expect right now if you join:

Dedicated channels for your interests - you can discuss Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, mobile, and more. Want to share screenshots, exchange strategies, or just chat about your latest adventures? We've got you covered.

Competitions and giveaways - we all love freebies, don't we? You can be among the first people to hear about and enter our giveaways

All your favorite games are just a click away - on top of all that, it's also an excellent place to keep up with the latest Pocket Tactics articles, so you never miss out on the stories, reviews, and guides that matter most to you

The last point is especially important, as the Pocket Tactics team works every day to cover the new mobile games and more. Discord members will get fast, direct access to that coverage. Whether it's breaking news, in-depth reviews, or step-by-step guides, you'll see it in our feed as soon as it's live. It also includes behind-the-scenes insights and developer stories.

This means sharing interviews with developers and looking at how games can be made, and stories that highlight the people bringing games to life. From talking with IO Interactive about 007 First Light at Gamescom, uncovering the magic behind indie hits like Tiny Bookshop, or sitting down with Kingdom Hearts co-creator Shinji Hashimoto, we're digging into what makes your most anticipated games tick.

This is only the beginning. We are already planning more events, giveaways, and ways to get you directly involved. But we also want to hear from you, too, and give you a say in shaping what this server can be. So if you love portable gaming and want to be part of a growing, welcoming community, now is the perfect time to join.

The Pocket Tactics Discord server is completely free to join, and we're happy to have you. Join us here, and we'll see you in the chat.