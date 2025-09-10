As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Grab a copy of Discounty, the cozy capitalism simulator, for free from us

Check out our Discounty giveaway to be in with a chance of winning the indie shopkeeping sim on one of two handheld platforms.

discounty giveaway - key art showing characters of the game and a store
Holly Alice

Published:

Nintendo Switch Steam Deck 

Shopping. We all love it. But what's better than spending money? Making money, of course! Enter our Discounty giveaway to snag a copy of the store-owning sim on either Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

The indie hit comes from Crinkle Cut Games and invites you to get involved in small-town drama while running a discount store. The citizens of the town will absolutely thank you as you supply more stock and offer better prices to them. Bring in more trade and make your business boom!

We're giving away two Steam Deck codes and two Nintendo Switch codes for the North American region. Please enter the correct competition section below.

Our giveaway runs from September 3 to September 10, 2025. We'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions here, then scroll down to enter.

Discounty Steam giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics - Discounty Steam Deck giveaway

Discounty Switch giveaway entry - North America

Pocket Tactics - Discounty Switch giveaway

If you're a fan of games like Stardew Valley, this will be right up your street. While it doesn't have you farming your life away, it has the same vibes of forming social relationships and getting to know the town you're in. Plus, if you actually like JojaMart for some reason, you may find yourself even more engaged with taking part in cozy capitalism.

Looking for more indie games to play? Our lists can help you out - here are the new Switch games coming up, and the best RPGs ever.

