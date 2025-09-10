Grab a copy of Discounty, the cozy capitalism simulator, for free from us

Shopping. We all love it. But what's better than spending money? Making money, of course! Enter our Discounty giveaway to snag a copy of the store-owning sim on either Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

The indie hit comes from Crinkle Cut Games and invites you to get involved in small-town drama while running a discount store. The citizens of the town will absolutely thank you as you supply more stock and offer better prices to them. Bring in more trade and make your business boom!

We're giving away two Steam Deck codes and two Nintendo Switch codes for the North American region. Please enter the correct competition section below.

Our giveaway runs from September 3 to September 10, 2025. We'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions here, then scroll down to enter.

If you're a fan of games like Stardew Valley, this will be right up your street. While it doesn't have you farming your life away, it has the same vibes of forming social relationships and getting to know the town you're in. Plus, if you actually like JojaMart for some reason, you may find yourself even more engaged with taking part in cozy capitalism.

