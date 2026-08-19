Ace management sim Discounty is now on iOS and Android, so it's time to check it out

Many games come and go, but Discounty has somehow become a regular topic of conversation around Pocket Tactics HQ. If the idea of filling shelves, haggling with suppliers, and turning a struggling store into a thriving business sounds like your kind of thing, Discounty mobile is ready to welcome you to Blomkest.

Developer Crinkle Cut Games first announced the new mobile game back in June; then, after a brief period of radio silence, Discounty mobile launched on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. You can head over to Google Play and the App Store, where it's available for $12.99/£11.49 on your respective platforms. Set in the quirky harbor town of Blomkest, your aunt hands you the keys to her struggling business.

You'll organize shelves, manage stock, work the checkout, negotiate deals with local suppliers, and keep customers happy as you turn the store into a thriving business. Within the 15-hour campaign, there's plenty of time to settle into the rhythm of running your own shop. Outside the supermarket, you can explore Blomkest, meet its residents, build friendships, and uncover the secrets hiding within the close-knit community. Your decisions can shape these relationships, meaning that expanding your business might bring new opportunities while also upsetting some locals.

As your profits grow, you can reinvest in Discounty by expanding the store, stocking new products, decorating your space, and promoting your business around town. You can also customize your shopkeeper's appearance, outfit, and name, with the mobile version offering a full single-player experience. Beyond the main story, there's also a Discounty expansion to check out.

In our recent Discounty interview, game director and writer Anne Elsberg tells us that "we feel so privileged and so happy that people connected with the game that we made and that we were able to sell them on that fantasy of running a little shop that we had ourselves."

If you're looking for a glowing recommendation of the hit indie game, Pocket Tactics' Quinn Collins adds that "Discounty is a delight for anyone who likes narrative-led games or management sims. By removing farming and focusing on the process of selling goods (and your soul), the game morphs the small-town life setting into a melting pot of drama, ambition, and questionable decisions, and it does so excellently."

Quinn adds that "its characters are messy and melodramatic, the mechanics of the shopkeeping keep you locked in a gameplay loop for hours, and there's still that Stardew-esque charm to the environment. Whatever kind of gamer you are, you'll find something to like about this game - while Discounty may appeal to Stardew fans, it also provides a more focused experience because of its linear nature. Pick it up, trust me."

Discounty is now available on Android and iOS, so you can jump into Blomkest and start building your supermarket today. Let us know how you get on over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.