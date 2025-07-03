I'm a huge Disney Dreamlight Valley fan and now's the best time to start playing

I wish I could get tired of playing Disney Dreamlight Valley, but how can I when we are being offered so many thrilling updates? Peter Pan has joined the rich cast of characters living in the Valley with a whole new area to explore (inside Skull Rock itself) and new quests. The best thing? All this new content is available for free on Apple Arcade, so there's no excuse not to indulge.

Ever since Disney Dreamlight Valley arrived on Apple's subscription service, it has cemented itself as one of the best Apple Arcade games and, indeed, one of the best iPhone games. I'm pleased that the free trial gives everyone the opportunity to try this game out, because I have loved it since it came out, and I want more people to experience the joy of having it in their lives.

In this update, you'll finally get to explore Skull Rock, the iconic feature of Dazzle Beach that has remained a mystery since the game came out. The secret resident of Skull Rock is none other than the famous Peter Pan, the boy who didn't want to grow up (shout out if it reminds you of your ex). To convince him to join the Valley, you'll have to prove that you haven't become too much of a boring adult…

You will need to finish the main story first to access this new content though: The Forgotten finally gets to join as a Villager and becomes a potential friend with new quests and friendship rewards. Another endearing addition is that your animal companions can now level up as well and offer friendship rewards, too!

The Mysteries of Skull Rock expands the sense of discovery Dreamlight Valley is known for. You'll unlock new relics, hidden quests, and a pirate area that feels like a fresh island getaway within your cozy village. If you were a bit put off by the lack of content when the game first came out, all the updates that were added since definitely made up for it, and Dreamlight Valley has never been as rich and vibrant. I highly recommend you check out our guide on current and next Disney Dreamlight Valley updates if you're curious to know what's coming. If I still haven't convinced you yet that this game is a must, you should read our Disney Dreamlight Valley review.

I love how there's always a new update in the game to keep things interesting. And because Disney Dreamlight Valley is included in Apple Arcade, you can dive in right now with a week-long free trial, extended up to three months with many new Apple device purchases.

