How to play Disney Dreamlight Valley for free

If you’ve ever wanted to stroll through a dreamworld full of Disney and Pixar characters, then Disney Dreamlight Valley might just be your next obsession (as it has been mine). Developed by Gameloft, this cozy life-sim adventure lets you build your dream village while being the go-to errand person of beloved characters such as Elsa, Moana, and Stitch. The best part? There’s actually a way for you to play it for free – if you know where to look. Hint: think Apple Arcade.

Among the many pleasures Disney Dreamlight Valley has to offer, unlocking new characters and doing quests for them is definitely my favorite. Even when these characters are harder to find (it took me ages to figure out how to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley) or when I need to spend hours in the kitchen to satisfy the needs of those hungry villagers (our list of all Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes is super convenient).

Personally, I’ve really enjoyed the gentle pace and creativity of Dreamlight Valley – it’s like Animal Crossing, but with more sparkle, story… and Disney characters, who play a big part in making this game such a treat. It’s easily one of the best Disney games I’ve ever played.

There’s nothing like hanging out with your favourite princess (Belle, of course) while decorating the valley to your taste. As Kayleigh Partleton puts it in our Disney Dreamlight Valley review: “I’m in love with Disney Dreamlight Valley, and I’m certainly happy that it’s a part of my world”. Couldn’t agree more.

So, is it worth playing? Absolutely – especially if you’re already an Apple user. Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the games available as part of the Apple Arcade subscription service, which means you can play the full version with no ads or in-app purchases. Even better, Apple offers a one-month free trial of Apple Arcade (or longer if you’ve recently bought a new device), making this the perfect chance to give it a go without spending a penny.

If you’re interested in learning more about Apple’s gaming subscription service, check out our list of the best Apple Arcade games to discover more gems, or our list of the best mobile games if you’re looking to expand your cozy gaming horizons.