Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Mulan is finally ready to make her long-awaited arrival as part of the DDV The Lucky Dragon free content update, which arrives next week. As ever, you can expect to explore a new realm, which is bound to be a treat for Mulan fans, especially as this iconic character isn’t alone.

What is Mulan without Mushu? Yes, the pint-sized, self-absorbed Chinese Dragon is also coming to the Disney game. Each realm introduces two new characters so far (at least, that’s the case with Monsters Inc., Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King), so Mushu had to be part of this, really. Look, I like Shang, but Mushu lives rent-free in my head, and I don’t need any dishonor on me, my cow, or my family.

Just in case you’re not familiar with Mulan, she’s the titular character from the 1998 movie of the same name – yes, the animated film, not the 2020 live-action film. She goes to war in place of her father to fight against the Hun, though, of course, there’s the slight complication of her being a girl.

When is the DDV The Lucky Dragon release?

The Lucky Dragon releases on June 26, so you only have one week to wait. If you want to get a quick look at what you can expect, including a peek at your new guests, you can check out the YouTube short clip below.

Besides Mulan, Mushu, and a new realm for you to explore, The Lucky Dragon Disney Dreamlight Valley update also features a new star path for you to tackle, which is full of unique goodies and rewards to decorate your valley with. As always, there will be missions for you to complete with Mulan and Mushu as you work towards becoming best friends with the pair. Mulan’s quests, specifically, embrace two core values of her character: determination and her strong spirit.

