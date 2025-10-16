A whole year of free exciting updates are galloping towards Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Apple Arcade offers the most cost-effective way to experience them

Yesterday's Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase gave us a glimpse into one of the most eagerly awaited expansions: Wishblossom Ranch. Launching November 19, this expansion invites you to restore a neglected ranch, befriend and ride horses, and explore new biomes. The reveal also dropped some stellar names: Snow White, Tinker Bell, Cruella de Vil, and Tigger, alongside star horses such as Pegasus and Maximus.

When I first played Disney Dreamlight Valley back in 2022, I thought the game was quite empty and was disappointed by the lack of available characters. Well, that time is long gone now. The game has since become one of the best Disney games of all time, thanks to the many updates which improved it over the years (and keep improving it), so my Valley is quite crowded and I'm very grateful for these expansions coming with new biomes.

Sure enough, the game has also had a home in our list of the best Apple Arcade games, ever since it was added to the service in 2023. Not only is this quite cool because it gives you a way to easily play it on the go (and because it has a free trial), but this is quite easily the most effective way to experience the game, with the game and all its DLCs costing $115 in total - which would get you a year's worth of Apple Arcade access (which includes a lot more than just Disney Dreamlight Valley).

But, anyway, what is coming for us next in Disney Dreamlight Valley? First, we got more details on the upcoming Wishblossom Ranch expansion. You will need the base game to play, of course, but Apple Arcade subscribers are likely to have it thrown in for free, just like A Rift in Time and Storybook Vale, the game's previous DLCs.

One of the biggest additions is a new gameplay feature: rideable horses. None of this is superficial fluff: these steeds are functional helpers. They'll carry you across Night Thorns, stomp for mining, dig holes, and work in gardens. Their utility grows as your friendship deepens. It's a brilliant way to make traversing the Valley feel more magical while tying it into core gameplay.

Restoring the ranch is the central theme of this new story. Wishblossom Ranch was once a peaceful retreat until Cruella De Vil took over running the ranch during the Forgetting… and did a terrible job of it. Your task will be to undo the damage, locate missing horses, and put the ranch back together, with new building and crafting options woven in.

The expansion brings three new biomes: the snowy Wishing Alps, the fashion-forward Glamour Gulch, and the whimsical Pixie Acres. Each zone will present unique visual themes, flora, resources, and creature life, giving fresh decorating possibilities and additional space to host your Valley's villagers.

But more is coming beyond the expansion pack. Cinderella's arrival in the main game was confirmed for the Winter Ball update (Dec 10). The developer also revealed clues about the first three updates of 2026: Lady and the Tramp, Pocahontas, and Hercules are likely to be on their way, respectively, in winter, spring, and early summer 2026.

