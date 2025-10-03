Two iconic Disney characters are ready to be your guests on Apple Arcade

Disney Dreamlight Valley regularly treats its fans with new characters to unlock and new realms to explore. And here we are again with a new update, available now on Apple Arcade. I am SO excited about it because we are going back to the realm of Beauty and the Beast to solve a strange mystery… A ghost seems to be haunting the castle!

If you're not already playing Disney Dreamlight Valley… well, what are you waiting for?

Beauty and the Beast is by far my favourite Disney movie -and I bet this is also the case for a lot of you nerds reading this article. Am I wrong? After all, Beauty and the Beast is a story led by the geekiest of all princesses, the iconic Belle, the beloved bookworm who longs for adventure and escapes into fictional worlds. If Belle were living in the 21st century, I bet she would be playing Disney Dreamlight Valley right now. Maybe, like me, she would be writing this article while the update is being downloaded on her laptop (true story, folks).

Anyway, let's focus on the topic at hand. Here is what to expect for this new update:

Two new characters from Beauty and the Beast have arrived: Cogsworth and Lumière. Meet them in the Beast's castle to uncover the mystery of a strange curse.

Welcoming Cogsworth and Lumière back in Dreamlight Valley, growing your friendship, and unlocking new quests and items.

Additional poses to take fancy pictures with your camera.

This update also comes with a gorgeous new bundle with new skins for Belle and the Beast in their outfits from the iconic ballroom scene (probably the best ballroom scene of all cinema). It's just a bit of a shame that you're going to have to spend some moonstones to get this bundle (4,000, ouch). Unfortunately, Apple Arcade players won't have access to it since there are no in-game purchases on the service, but hey, at least you don't get tempted to spend extra money on cosmetic improvements and can focus on just enjoying everything the game has to offer.

I need to leave now because the update is finally installed, and I need to check it out, for professional reasons, of course.