Disney Dreamlight Valley's new Star Wars collection takes influence from the worst movie in the series

There are some ace crossovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but does it get any better than Star Wars? After all, aside from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's the biggest series Disney owns. We've seen fun things from the galaxy far, far away in the delightful cozy sim before, but this one is for the Attack of the Clones fans (if there are any). In the brand-new Star Wars collection, you can channel some straight-up Natalie Portman energy.

I don't think it's unfair to say that Attack of the Clones is the worst Star Wars movie. It's certainly not The Last Jedi, before you get any ideas. While George Lucas' second prequel is a certified bore, it does have incredible art direction and costuming. Disney Dreamlight Valley's latest bundle taps into that, giving you the option to wear Padmé Amidala's Summer Meadow outfit. Based on her wardrobe while seeking shelter on Naboo, it's definitely an outfit you don't want to get sand on. After all, it's coarse, rough, and gets everywhere.

When you're not picking out your outfit, there's a Tatooine-inspired player house, which comes with a building kit and props inspired by Anakin's heritage. This isn't the first time Star Wars has crossed paths with one of the best Switch games around. You'll be glad to know that his collection revives some older items and cosmetics, including the lovable R2-D2 companion and even Anakin Skywalker's Lightsaber.

In the trailer, we can see there's an X34 Landspeeder, BB-8, and other fun trinkets to have around your home. I'd like to see Kylo Ren love thrown towards future Star Wars collabs in-game. Yeah, he's a villain, but despite how underwhelming Rise of Skywalker was, redeemed Ben Solo was pretty damn cool. If the Disney overlords aren't going to throw the character a bone on the big screen, at least give us some goodies here.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Wars collection is available in-game from Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Go check it out, and let us know what you think over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.