Disney Dreamlight Valley's Storybook Vale Part 2 arrives on Apple Arcade

This long-awaited update is finally here! Disney Dreamlight Valley's Storybook Vale Part 2: The Unwritten Realm is now available on Apple Arcade and other platforms, bringing a conclusion to the story of the mythic feud between Maleficent and Hades. Gameloft's beloved life sim grows richer with new story quests, new realms to explore, and two new characters to befriend.

Storybook Vale Part 2: The Unwritten Realm gives you an opportunity to reconnect with beloved characters from part 1, Merida from Brave, Flynn from Tangled, and Hades from Hercules, to save them from an awful fate… being unwritten. You'll discover new worlds, the Unwritten Realm and the Story Book World, where two characters from Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent and the lost princess Aurora, require your assistance.

And if you're wondering "how on earth am I going to get there because I'm still stuck in the 'Mistress of Evil' quest", fear not. With this update comes some long overdue bug fixes as well, so if you've been stuck for hours like me trying to place furniture in the right place - you know which quests I'm talking about - you are now relieved from your misery.

If you are late to the Disney party, I recommend reading our Disney Dreamlight Valley review to know what to expect. In the words of Kayleigh Partleton, "you get to create a whole new world, and that's something that Disney and life sim fans alike can enjoy". The world keeps expanding with new, exciting updates, and it's always a pleasure to welcome new characters and stories to the Valley. If you're hesitant to buy it but curious, and you own an Apple device, the good news is that you can play Disney Dreamlight Valley for free.

If you already enjoy cozy life sims or haven't dipped into Dreamlight Valley yet, this is a perfect time. The update adds narrative depth without disrupting the relaxing pace.

