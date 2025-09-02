My favorite Disney game turns 22, and I want to see it on the Nintendo Switch 2

There are a lot of core games that helped shape my childhood, including Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, Tomb Raider, Sly Raccoon, and Tony Hawk. However, as much as I love the skateboarding goodness that particular icon offers, there's another that just might be my favorite skater experience of all time - okay, maybe it doesn't quite meet the heights of American Wasteland. Still, Disney's Extreme Skate Adventure continues to hold a place in my heart, offering a goated experience.

Skateboarding games are a dime a dozen; we all know that, and it's not just because of Tony Hawk and the Skate series. There are many more out there, and I've played a lot of them. I'm also familiar with all three of the skateboarding entries that Disney created. Extreme Skate Adventure is one of the best in the genre, and it's easily one of the best Disney games of all time. It first hit the scene in 2002, grinding onto the GameCube, Xbox, PC, and PlayStation 2.

The quality of the game shouldn't be a surprise, especially as Toys for Bob developed it, the same studio behind Crash 4: It's About Time, which is easily one of the best Crash Bandicoot games I've played, and, as I already mentioned, that marsupial holds a very special place in my heart, so I'm well-versed in his adventures.

Disney's Extreme Skate Adventure allows you to perform the skateboarding moves you know and love in iconic Disney locations, featuring characters from Toy Story, The Lion King, and Tarzan. While I love hitting the rails as Buzz, my favorite character to play as is actually Young Tantor, because who doesn't love hitting a kickflip as an elephant?

The gameplay itself is reminiscent of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4, featuring the same engine and mechanics, which explains why it's one of the best in the genre. Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, Toys for Bob stuck to what it knows works.

While it feels unlikely that I'll ever get this remaster, Disney did see fit to revitalize Epic Mickey, with me giving an 8/10 in my Epic Mickey: Rebrushed review, so perhaps there's hope for me yet. Disney clearly has an interest in reviving some of its best games, though I also wish it would put us all out of our misery and bring back one of the greatest cartoon games of all time: The Simpsons Hit and Run.

Luckily for me, there are still some great skateboarding options on the Switch and Switch 2, with our very own Sam Comrie giving the recent THPS 3 and 4 remasters an 8/10 in his Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 and 4 Switch 2 review. He's also optimistic about the next Skate game, though you can get a better feel for his eagerness and reservations in his Skate preview.