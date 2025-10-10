I finally have a new Disney game to play, and it looks utterly enchanting

I'm a Disney girl. I loved it as a kid, and I love it now; books, movies, TV shows, and animated shorts, it's all great. However, as a gamer, I'm especially fond of going along for the ride in viedogames, and Disney Magic Match 3D looks like something I'm about to lose hours to. Just think, I still obsessively play Disney Dreamlight Valley. When am I going to find time for all the other games I want to try?

The best Disney games are enchanting and full of whimsy, and the new mobile game offers both of those things. Available on iOS and Android, you need to help your favorite Disney and Pixar characters by restoring order to the book of magic, which is in a bit of a disarray, flinging characters to places they shouldn't be, but you can help them with that.

At its heart, Disney Magic Match 3D, as the name suggests, is a mobile puzzle game in which you need to match items to complete levels. Clutter is everywhere, so you need to work through it all to find and collect some of the most iconic items in Disney, such as Cinderella's glass slipper - she really should learn how to keep her shoes on her feet - Woody's hat, and turkey legs. Yes, you read that right. Turkey legs are a Disney staple, being one of the most popular snacks in the various parks around the world.

Beyond the items, you can also collect characters, and they look especially adorable in this art style. At launch, there are more than 12 different franchises in the free mobile game, including Toy Story, Aladdin, Moana, and Encanto. Better still, Jam City, the studio behind Disney Magic Match 3D, intends to introduce new IPs each month, ensuring there's a fresh influx of content to keep you busy in a similar vein to games like Candy Crush - I'll never complete every level in King's mobile game.

"Disney Magic Match 3D is designed to be a calming, joyful experience," Jam City co-founder and CEO Josh Yguado explains. "Working with Disney, we've created a soothing game for players to reconnect and relax with the stories and characters they love, reveling in the nostalgic magic that makes Disney and Pixar so timeless."

Honestly, with the hustle and bustle of keeping up with all of my villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, a relaxing and easy-going game is just what I need, and the casualness of it means it's perfect for jumping into whenever you have a spare five minutes. Speaking of DDV, however, the Disney Dreamlight Valley October update introduces two new characters, Cogsworth and Lumière, and they can't wait to be your guest.

If you need any help in your valley, make sure you check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes and Disney Dreamlight Valley gems guides. Oh, and as it's spooky season, you'd best make sure you know how to get Jack Skellington. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to tidy up the clutter in Disney Magic Match 3D.