In 2014, I got my hands on a life sim game that I still love to this day, and perhaps that’s because it features Mickey Mouse and friends. I’m, of course, talking about Disney Magical World – it’s hard to believe that this little gem is over a decade old, but that’s because it means I’m admitting I’m old, and I hate that. But you know what would ease my sorrows? Seeing DMW getting a port to the Nintendo Switch 2.

This makes logical sense, as the sequel to one of my favorite Disney games, Disney Magical World 2, did get a new lease of life on the Nintendo Switch in 2021, five years after its worldwide release on the 3DS in October 2016. Admittedly, my library for that particular handheld is a bit smaller than others, but those two games are, in my humble opinion, among the best 3DS games out there, so I’d love to see the original reach a new audience.

If you’re unfamiliar with Disney Magical World, the simulation game first hit the 3DS in August 2013, though that was only in Japan with Bandai Namco as the publisher. However, Nintendo took over publishing for the worldwide release the following year.

You get to play as your existing Mii or create a character in-game, enjoy some slice-of-life action in the town of Castleton, do some gardening, make clothes, and do a spot of fishing – it’s not just games like Stardew Valley that let you do that sort of thing, you know.

Furthermore, you get to enjoy four unique stories that take place in iconic Disney locations: Agrabah, Wonderland, the Hundred Acre Wood, and the world in which Cinderella resides. You even get to enjoy a rhythm game through balls in Cinderella’s area. Naturally, this means you meet and interact with many different Disney characters, go on adventures, and even be the hero.

I think there’s room for a Disney Magical World remake on the Nintendo Switch 2 or perhaps even a DMW3. If I didn’t already have a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, news of a new Disney game would get me running out to secure one. It’d certainly make the wait for Kingdom Hearts 4 that bit easier. Hopefully, when that arrives, it’s better than the other Kingdom Hearts games on Nintendo Switch.