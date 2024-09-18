Kabam has announced that Disney Mirrorverse is shutting down before the end of 2024. The publisher has already removed the game from both Google Play and the App Store, so only existing players can experience the end of the unique mobile game’s story.

Thanks to its signature edgier perspective on classic characters, Disney Mirrorverse is easily one of the best Disney games on mobile, so we’re sad to see it go, especially after we gave it a 9/10 in our Disney Mirrorverse review. Plus, the game only launched in 2022, so its disappearance from storefronts means that thousands of dedicated Disney fans will miss out on the joy of turning Rapunzel or Snow White into a justice-fuelled monster-bashing powerhouse.

In addition to taking the app down from storefronts, Kabam has also halted all in-app purchases that require real money between now and the end of the game’s service. The developers still plan to release the final story content to existing players in the coming weeks so that we’re not left hanging.

When is Disney Mirrorverse shutting down?

Disney Mirrorverse officially shuts down on December 16, 2024. If you already have the game installed, you can continue playing until then and you can expect new story updates in the coming weeks to conclude the overall plot arc.

It’s interesting to note that Kabam’s blog post repeatedly refers to this end-of-service period as “this Mirrorverse storyline” and “this current chapter of the Mirrorverse saga.” Many fans have replied to the announcement tweet asking if the Disney Mirrorverse characters will pop up again elsewhere, and this wording suggests that they could be right. Personally, I think the Mirrorverse characters would slot perfectly into an expansion for Disney’s Lorcana trading card game.

Before Disney Mirrorverse sunsets, make sure you check out our Disney Mirrorverse tier list to see which heroes and villains sit at the top of the pile. Alternatively, hop over to our sister site to check out their Lorcana content, including the most expensive Lorcana cards and the best Disney Lorcana starter decks.