Disney Pixel RPG crushes 1 million downloads in a week, giving you some freebies

There’s no Mickey Mouse business happening here as Disney Pixel RPG quickly becomes a smash hit, and you can now claim some freebies.

Disney Pixel RPG: An image of Mickey Mouse holding a witch.
Disney Pixel RPG 

You can bring Goofy and the gang with you anywhere thanks to Disney Pixel RPG, a brand-new game available now for iOS and Android users. The latest release from developer and publisher GungHo Online is barely a week old, with a major milestone already ticked off. One million downloads later, you can celebrate this moment with some nifty treats.

According to a new post on social media platform X, Disney Pixel RPG has surpassed “over 1 million downloads worldwide” following the game’s launch on Monday, October 7, 2024. Bringing together familiar faces from Disney’s multi-decade history, the free mobile game is all about dominating turn-based encounters with a custom or an iconic Disney character.

It features gacha game elements too, and you can hit the big time, as GungHo Online says “as a token of our appreciation, we will be giving away ten premium gacha tickets.” However, you need to act fast if you want a slice of the action. Players can expect to claim their tickets until the end of October, with the final ticket distribution date confirmed for October Tuesday, 29, 2024.

Similar to Hoyoverse games where players can pull better Zenless Zone Zero banners or Honkai Star Rail banners, the game tucks away better characters within the Disney Pixel RPG tier list behind its gacha mechanics. With 32 characters making up the roster, only nine of them present players with a three-star ranking. In a recent press statement, the studio confirms additional rewards are up for grabs as it quickly becomes one of the best Disney games around.

You can snag another ten premium gacha tickets to “commemorate being number one on the store,” as well as bonuses to celebrate the game’s release. There’s also goodies for players who pre-registered for the game too. The login bonuses are available until January 11, 2024, while the pre-registration rewards will roll out until December 27, 2024.

