We might not have a Disney Pixel RPG release date yet, but just knowing that there’s a new Disney mobile game on the way is enough, and the fact that you get to see beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Maleficent, Genie, Ariel, Pooh, Stitch, and Baymax in their pixelated glory is just the icing on top.

There’s always room for more Disney games, especially while we’re waiting for the next Kingdom Hearts game to arrive, and Disney Pixel RPG looks to offer something a little bit different from the likes of Disney Dreamlight Valley and Disney Mirrorverse – both of which have taken many hours of my life – proving that there’s always room for more adventures with Mickey and the gang.

Featuring multiple worlds from movies, such as The Little Mermaid, the story revolves around the fact that there are some strange goings-on in these beloved worlds; there’s a mystery to be solved, and your favorite Disney characters need your help to get the job done. You even get to create your own avatar, kitting them out with various Disney-themed clothing items – finally, I can don Donald’s fabulous sailor cap.

You then need to send your pixelated pals out on expeditions so that they can gather resources, though should they stumble into trouble, it’s time to employ some strategy as you enter combat.

Disney Pixel RPG release date speculation

While we have no set Disney Pixel RPG release date, we do know that GungHo Online Entertainment plans to release the game across 18 regions sometime in 2024. As soon as we have a solid launch window, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, you can pre-register your interest in the game through both Google Play and the App Store.

If you need something to pass the time while you wait for the release of Disney Pixel RPG, you can’t go wrong with some DDV. If you do decide to give that game a go, check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes guide. You want to be able to cook delectable dishes for your pals.

