Disney Pixel RPG tier list October 2024

Whether you wish upon a star for your favorite character or get a magical surprise, our Disney Pixel RPG tier list is here to help pick the best teammates to take on your adventure. This cute mobile game has all the memorable Disney friends from Mickey to Mulan, and Peter Pan to Piglet – we’ve ranked them from S down to C to show which are the most helpful choices.

Disney Pixel RPG tier list

Here, we’ve ranked all the pixel-y characters from S- down to C-rank – but remember, no matter where we put each character, if you want to use them, you can go right ahead. The best healer in the game is Rapunzel, whereas the best DPS choices are Donald Duck, Aurora, and Maleficent. While Goofy is a one-star character, he’s a good tank choice to keep your team going.

Rank Character S Carnival Donald Duck, Enchanted Princess Aurora, Enchanted Princess Rapunzel, Evil Ruler Maleficent, Honey Farm Pooh, Jewel Guardian Genie, Robot Baymax A Carnival Dale, Carnival Minnie Mouse, Carnival Daisy Duck, Heavy Warrior Goofy, Mickey Mouse (Hero), Never Land Peter Pan, Special Agent Judy, Special Agent Nick B Carnival Chip, Carnival Mickey Mouse, Honey Farm Piglet, Honey Farm Eeyore, Legendary Warrior Mulan, Little Elephant Dumbo, Never Land Tinker Bell, Singer Marie, Thief Flynn Rider, Ukelele Master Stitch C Archer Donald Duck, Adventurer Pinocchio, Carnival Goofy, Carnival Pluto, DJ Mickey Mouse, Honey Farm Tigger, Scientist Mickey Mouse

How do I get more Disney Pixel RPG characters?

Once you’re in the game, you unlock the gacha feature after a few tutorials. This is where you can use red and blue crystals to pull for characters. There are two featured gacha pools with a three-star as the big prize, then a premier gacha where a standard pool of characters waits.

Pulls cost 300 red or blue crystals, but you can perform an extra wish using 100 red crystals once a day. You can also use premier gacha tickets that you get as a reward for certain events. Every ten pulls guarantees a two-star or higher character, and you’re guaranteed a three-star in every 50 pulls.

