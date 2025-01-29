We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

You can play Disney Realm Breakers right now to see Buzz Lightyear throw hands

There’s a new Disney game available to play right now, as Disney Realm Breakers brings a 4X strategy twist to iconic Pixar characters.

Disney Realm Breakers: An image of Buzz Lightyear and a Scourge soldier.
Disney Realm Breakers 

Do you wonder what it’d be like if Buzz Lightyear decided to bear arms alongside legendary heroes like The Incredibles? Disney Realm Breakers assembles a rag-tag band of characters from all across the Disney Pixar universe, pitting them against a rising threat that could shatter the fabric of their existence. It’s all very dramatic stuff, and you’ll need to apply some strategic measures to succeed.

Developer Joycity has announced the soft launch of the free mobile game, which is extending its reach to multiple territories. A new statement from the studio clarifies that Disney Realm Breakers is available in EU regions, as well as South and Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East, South America, and Oceania. While you may have seen Disney characters share the screen in Disney Dreamlight Valley or the beloved Kingdom Hearts franchise, this new mobile game is a 4x strategy take on the world of Disney, favoring tactical moves to emerge victorious.

You need to fend off evil forces invading the planet of Noi, seemingly named after the character from Raya and the Last Dragon. The Evil Queen has harnessed the power of corrupted Noi’s largest Tree of Imagination, while gathering enemies known as the scourge. Alongside the Evil Queen’s protégé, Envee, this army seeks to corrupt every Tree of Imagination on Noi in a huge fight for their power. Swap the trees for that sweet spice, and it might as well be Dune.

Joycity promises to take you on a sweeping adventure through recognizable Disney locales inspired by Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. During your time with Disney Realm Breakers, you’ll dabble in some town building and farming, expand your squad of lumins, and face off in PVP modes such as Arena Battles or Rumble Battles.

Of course, you won’t be alone in your adventures, as Joycity expresses that Disney Realm Breakers is “all about community! Not only can you use your Radar to seek out victory in Field Battles, but it can’t be done without your Alliance.”

Disney Realm Breakers is available on the Google Play Store, but an iOS version is yet to be confirmed. Could it be one of the best Disney games? We’ll have to wait and see, but while you get acquainted with it, don’t forget to check out this list of the best Steam Deck games or nab some Roblox codes too.

