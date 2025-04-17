Forget Balatro, move over Monopoly Go, Disney Solitaire is our new obsession

Card games have been taking the mobile gaming world by storm for a good amount of time, especially with the likes of Balatro securing a whole gaggle of gongs and game of the year nods, but Disney Solitaire has given us something brand-new to obsess over. SuperPlay, the developers behind Dice Dreams and Domino Dreams, have teamed up with Disney Games to give us a fresh spin on Disney Solitaire.

It’s well on track for a spot on our list of the best mobile card games, purely for the fact that it takes a well-known and much-loved premise and injects a new lease of life into it. There are plenty of exciting power-ups, special cards that can completely change the game, and a chance to relive your favorite Disney scenes with every victory.

With over 75 iconic characters from both Disney and Pixar movies, including the likes of The Little Mermaid’s Ariel and Ratatouille’s Remy, Disney Solitaire is quickly becoming our new obsession and honestly, we’re not mad about it. There’s no denying the fact that we all love Disney in some capacity, almost everyone grew up with a favorite Disney movie that’s remained on their top spot for all these years (Hercules, we could never hate you), and we all love a good mobile game.

So the blend of the two is a perfect cocktail of nostalgic IPs and undeniably obsessive, just-one-more-round gameplay. With more than 75% of Disney Solitaire’s close-to 600k pre-registrations in the 25 or older age bracket, we’re unsurprised to see so many Disney adults, ourselves included, excited about Disney Solitaire. Even better, we don’t have to wait to dive in and get the cards shuffled, because it’s available to download on the Google Play store and the App Store right now.

