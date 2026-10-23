Dispatch celebrates first birthday with fresh port featuring free episodes, two new modes, and a live concert in LA

It's hard to believe that it's been a year since we first met the rag-tag crew of Z-Team members we know and love today, but it's the first anniversary of Dispatch already. Five million players and eight episode later, developer AdHoc Studio has prepared a treat for us fans. Join in on the celebration with new merch, a live concert in LA, collectibles, comics, and, crucially, a new mode to play in-game. Oh, and then there's the mobile port.

Android and iOS users will be able to experience the story and dispatch their hero team come December 9, 2026, and, generously, the port will offer the first four episodes for free. After that, it'll set you back $19.99 to complete the second half of the new mobile game, which is a real treat if you've been living under a rock and don't know anything about it. With stellar voice acting from the likes of Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, as well as voice acting vet Laura Bailey, Dispatch has you play as Robert Robertson to direct a team of superheroes across the city and stop crime. Hilarity, friendship, and real decisions are interwoven in the story, too, making it one of the best visual novel games I've ever played.

Aside from the port, AdHoc has announced a number of other birthday gifts, including Storyboard Mode. Available now on any platform, including the Switch 2, the Deluxe Edition of Dispatch allows you to play the game with the original storyboarding of the scenes, giving you a peek behind the curtain at how a game with this much action-packed story is made. Plus, you can turn on Commentary Mode with or without the storyboard, which enables you to play alongside the commentary of cast and crew as they explain how Dispatch came to be. For video game nerds, those who are hoping to join the industry, or massive fans of the game, it's an exciting time to be alive.

Both of these modes are available in a free update if you own the Deluxe Edition, but Standard players will have to purchase the upgrade for $10.99. It comes with additional features, including a digital art book and four comics - but, in case you don't like your comics digital, AdHoc has another surprise up its sleeve for the anniversary: physical editions of these comics. Plus, grab t-shirts and hoodies with the Dispatch album art on it, and a collector's box available to pre-order at the end of November.

As if all of that isn't exciting enough, there's going to be a live Dispatch soundtrack concert in Los Angeles, CA, at the AVALON Hollywood on December 3, 2026. Composer Andrew Arcadi and the SDN Company Band will perform the soundtrack in full. You'll need to sign up to AdHoc's mailing list to grab tickets on October 28, before the general public gets access on November 2. Given that the concert is just a week before The Game Awards, I wouldn't be too surprised if cast members like Jacksepticeye, Alanah Pearce, or Laura Bailey made a special appearance, though I should stress that this is just speculation.

Hopefully, this is just the start of a series of live concerts, but for now, I'll be hunting the Internet for videos with great jealousy in my heart. Are you going to scoop up Dispatch on mobile like I am? Let us know on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.