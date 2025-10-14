Square Enix reveals Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, and you can help test it

It's official - Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is Square Enix's latest installment in the brawler spin-off series, and it's coming sooner than you think. The studio revealed details about the mobile game's combat system, characters, and closed beta test in a two-minute title reveal trailer this morning, and we're intrigued.

While it doesn't look like Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is tied to Kingdom Hearts 4's cityscape setting like I first assumed, the new Dissidia game is still a completely fresh take on the series, plucking iconic Final Fantasy characters from across the timeline and gathering them all in modern-day Tokyo, with stylish new outfits to boot. The game's story follows these heroes, known as Ghosts, as they fight off monsters that are spawning from a giant crystal in the heart of the city that has somehow become a part of everyday life. Plus, it's fully voice-acted in Japanese.

In line with the basic DNA of the original PSP game, Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is a 3D brawler where you control a team of three heroes and fight to take down familiar enemies from the series. Team members fulfill either the melee, ranged, agile, or support role, and you equip them with abilities of various rarities. Given that this is a free mobile game with in-app purchases, and the abilities pictured have rarity markers (R, UR, etc), I imagine that Square Enix is taking a leaf from Final Fantasy Ever Crisis' book and using gacha game mechanics once more.

When is the Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy release window?

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is scheduled for release in 2026. We have no idea when during that 12-month period we can expect the final version of the mobile game, but we'll update this page as soon as we know more.

Is there a Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy closed beta test?

Yes, there is a Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy closed beta test, and it will take place from November 7-14, 2025. If you have an Android phone and you live in the US or Canada, you can sign up on the official website between now and October 28, 2025, to be in with a chance of testing the game early. The first CBT can only accommodate 20k players, so act fast if you want to get involved.

That's everything we know so far about Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy. If you're interested in learning more about the characters and lore, take a peek at our Final Fantasy VII Cloud guide, Final Fantasy VII review, and Final Fantasy XIV mobile guide.